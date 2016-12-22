Sebastian Bach Says Skid Row Reunion Not Happening After All

Sebastian Bach has been optimistic about a possible reunion with his former Skid Row bandmates, but now it sounds like the classic lineup of the ’80s hair band won’t be getting back together anytime soon. In a new interview with Vanyaland, Bach says management talks about a Skid Row reunion have ended—at least for now.

“All I can say is in recent days, when I said before that the managers ‘are talking,’ I have to say now that the managers ‘were talking, ” Sebastian revealed. “I’m sorry! I’m sorry! … I don’t know really why, but it’s taken a turn in the other direction, unfortunately. You can bust the bad news to everybody.”

While Sebastian Bach has long made it clear that he would love to do a Skid Row reunion tour, he now admits he is bogged down with other things in his life, including promotion for his recently published tell-all, 18 and Life on Skid Row.

“I’m really so busy, that it’s beyond comprehension,” Bach admitted. “I would love to do [a reunion], but if it doesn’t happen, I’ve got a lot of other things on my plate to tackle. So whatever happens, happens, but it’s not even up to me whatsoever at all — it has nothing to do with me.”

Earlier this month, Sebastian Bach told radio host Eddie Trunk that his manager, Rick Sales, was in talks with Skid Row’s manager, Doc McGhee, to try to negotiate a reunion of the band’s most famous lineup. At the time, Bach joked that while he didn’t have any details on a reunion, he hoped to “put the hair band back together while we’ve got hair!”

Sebastian Bach was the lead singer on Skid Row’s biggest hits in the late ’80s and early ’90s, including “18 and Life” and “I Remember You.” But Sebastian was unceremoniously fired from the band in 1996. While he has been estranged from his ex-bandmates for more than two decades, in an interview with Loudwire, Bach said he has no hard feelings towards former pals Rachel Bolan, Dave “The Snake” Sabo, Scotti Hill, and Rob Affuso.

“I have no animosity towards anybody in Skid Row, and the fact that we’re all, five of us, still alive in this world is a pretty amazing feat,” Sebastian said. “So I would someday definitely like to hear the five guys who made those records play live together again. Yes, I would. ‘Cause I’m a fan too… I’m up for it if they are.”

But Sebastian Bach has also admitted that he has trash talked the other Skid Row members in the past, and now it seems his subsequent apology may have fallen on deaf ears. In an interview last year with The Aquarian Weekly, founding guitarist Dave Sabo said he had no interest in reuniting the band’s famous lineup, no matter how much money they were offered to do it.

“Happiness, to me, is my spirit and my soul is more important to me than having dollars in my wallet,” Sabo said. “We’ve been hit repeatedly over the years with, ‘Why don’t you do a reunion tour?’..But no one feels comfortable with that idea…I’m a fan of ridding your life of negativity and I think that’s why we balk at the idea of a reunion because we just don’t want to visit any negativity whatsoever.”

As for Sebastian Bach, with no Skid Row reunion on the horizon, the rocker already has plans for what he wants to do next.

“I know for a fact there’s a second book in me,” Sebastian told Vanyaland. “I like to write — I really like it, and I enjoy it. I enjoy making stuff, but the next thing I make will be a record, a vinyl record. That’s the next thing that I’m gonna make.”

