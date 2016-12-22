Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘Thinking About Couples Therapy’ [Rumor]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are considering marriage counseling, according to a new report published Wednesday.

Having experienced so many issues over the last three months, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are both currently in individual therapy sessions to resolve their issues People reported. The inside source that provided that information also conceded Kardashian and West have considered joint therapy sessions, according to the article.

“They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven’t had any sessions together… They are still both receiving individual therapy. Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better.”

People isn’t the only publication that reported Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both have received counseling — just not couple’s therapy. Us Weekly also reported that the couple has sought counseling individually for their problems, adding that West maintains a daily appointment with his therapist to deal with his mental health issues.

“They are not in couples counseling, but Kanye does still see a therapist every day… He’s doing a lot better. He’s definitely getting better at saying no to projects.”

While the article did not claim marital counseling was in the works or already in progress for Kim Kardashian or Kanye West, the Us Weekly report suggested that their marriage had been rocky over the past two months. Still, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had “very strong” bond amid these troubles, the source claimed.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly in therapy "for the sake of their kids"—giving marriage a "second chance": https://t.co/yiEVLzPNpk pic.twitter.com/7dSl5oR3Ps — Complex (@Complex) December 20, 2016

Despite receiving treatment, the Us Weekly source acknowledged that the rumors of marital problems between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had some merit. The unnamed source pinned the marital problems on Kanye West, suggesting his behavior had led to issues between the couple.

“Kanye’s behavior took a huge toll on their marriage. But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.”

The couple’s troubles popped up publicly after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris while attending a fashion show, according to the Inquisitr. As a result of the robbery, Kim Kardashian has self-imposed a social media ban after police suggested the reality TV star revealed too much information on the mediums.

Soon thereafter, Kanye West was hospitalized for mental health issues. Kanye West was hospitalized for a bout of “temporary psychosis,” according to physician Michael Farzam.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at least publicly appear to be a happy couple. Gossip website PerezHilton.com reported that the reality TV stars stepped out over the weekend for their first date since Kanye West was hospitalized, enjoying a dinner at upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Even Jonathan Cheban — a long-time Kim Kardashian confidant — has come to the couple’s defense in recent weeks, according to previous Inquisitr reports. Jonathan Cheban recently laughed off rumors the couple was nearing divorce, adding that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still committed to each other.

Relationship dysfunction seemingly runs in the family for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Recent reports have suggested that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have split up just days before Christmas, adding to the on-going drama these two reality TV stars have had since their relationship began. Sister Khloe Kardashian is experiencing the opposite luck in love this month, coming out with a cute couple’s photograph of boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Instagram earlier this week.

What do you think about the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rumors suggesting the couple has considered marriage counseling? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]