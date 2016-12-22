Apple iPhone 8 Leaks & Rumors: Internally Codenamed ‘Ferrari’, 3D Camera And Foldable OLED Display A Possibility?

Apple iPhone 8 leaks and rumors are abuzz with several possibilities for the upcoming iPhone. However, the latest reports suggest that the iPhone 8 is internally codenamed “Ferrari,” and will be released along with iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

The latest Apple iPhone 8 leaks came from the manufacturing documents of Apple’s East Asian supply chain. The documents were posted on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo. The leaked document was first noticed by cnBeta, a Chinese tech blog known for leaking such information.

The leaked document indicates that Apple is planning to launch three new iPhones next year. In the report, the iPhones are coded as D20, D21, and D22. The first two seem to be the upgraded version of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7S whereas the third, D22, according to the leaks, is codenamed “Ferrari.” Based on the revealed specs it is likely that “Ferrari” is iPhone 8 or iPhone 10, whatever Apple decides to call it. Let us stick with iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 8 Leaked Specs

The rumored Apple iPhone 8 specs include a bezel-less screen, glass sandwich design, wireless charging and an “invisible” home button. The leaks also suggest that OLED screen will be plastic and not glass for the iPhone “Ferrari,” indicating a curved display.

Rumors also suggest that it might feature an AMOLED panel, similar to the ones currently being used by Samsung. This information is in line with KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who about a month back had predicted that Apple would use OLED screens sourced from Samsung for iPhone 8.

According to the leaked reports, the Logic board will also have a different design. It will be divided into two parts and will be connected by a flex cable. One-half of the board will house WiFi and cellular components. The other half will store the NAND flash storage and A11 chipset.

The latest Apple iPhone 8 leak also suggests that there might be one other design change. The SIM card tray might be relocated to the bottom of the handset, and freed space will be used to house other internal components.

Apple iPhone 8 Rumors

Next year marks the tenth anniversary of iPhone, and there is a lot of anticipation towards the upcoming device from Apple. Rumors have been circulating about the iPhone 8 specs, release date, and all other minute details. One report suggested that Apple is testing ten variants of iPhone 8, with one being similar to Galaxy S7 Edge featuring a curved OLED display and bezel-less design.

Apple iPhone 8 rumors also suggest that the next iPhone 8 “Ferrari” will not look like an iPhone. Korean Herald reported last week that Apple is planning to use Samsung-made curved plastic OLED panel, this will give an entirely different look to iPhone 8. Apple Insider based on the Apple iPhone 8 leaks has termed the new iPhone 8 as “A completely redesigned high-end variant.”

Earlier iPhone 8 leaks and rumors had also suggested that Apple is forging a partnership with LG for two key components that may revolutionize the iPhones. Apple with the help of LG Innotek may introduce a 3D camera in its next iPhone 8. This camera module will enable 3D photography. It is worth noting that LG is already equipped with a 3D camera and related technologies.

Another leak from Korea suggests that Apple will also source a foldable OLED display from LG, who already has a prototype ready. LG is said to be planning a mass production at the earliest and Apple might use it in the upcoming iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 8 release date is expected to be around September next year. With numerous Apple iPhone 8 leaks and rumors surfacing daily, Apple fans may find it difficult to wait till its launch.

