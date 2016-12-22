‘Battleship Island’ Filming Complete: So Ji-Sub, Song Joong-Ki, Hwang Jung-min Talk About Their Experience

South Korean movie Battleship Island is all set to paint the town red next year.

The war movie, directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, has finally finished filming. The cast and the crew shared their experience and said that the task was challenging.

The shooting of Battleship Island commenced in June and, fortunately, in a span of six months, the talented team managed to finish the filming despite the actors’ hectic time schedule.

Although the lead stars So Ji-sub, Song Joong-ki, and Hwang Jung-min are relieved that the filming is complete, director Ryoo Seung-wan said that the movie has a long way to go.

It will take a couple of months more to edit and fine-tune the movie, as it involves lot of CGI and, hopefully, the movie will be released by June.

“Battleship Island was hard to shoot. The experience was painful. We still have a long way to go,” director Ryoo Seung-wan said, according to Focus News, a Korean news website.

The cast, meanwhile, are happy that the filming is complete and can’t wait for its release next year.

Actor So Ji-sub said that he can’t wait to see the movie. “There were some dangerous shooting scenes, which were quite challenging to do. It was also emotionally taxing. I am truly glad that we managed to finish the movie on time. I am happy,” he said.

Song Joong-ki, who created a global phenomenon in the military romance Descendants of the Sun, also plays a crucial role in the movie.

The actor, juggling between fan meetings and shooting for commercials, managed to stay on schedule and help the crew complete filming. Song Joong-ki said that he is excited about the movie. “This is a grand project and I am happy to be a part of it. I have been running for six months to keep my body in shape. I wanted to do a great job because I believe this is a meaningful project.”

Hwang Jung-min, whose character plays a major role in Battleship Island, said that the project displayed a lot of teamwork. “It is over and I want to applaud myself. The cast and the crew worked so hard to make it happen,” the actor said.

#BattleShipIsland is expected to be shown on Screen X next year..

Screen X is cinema in 270 degrees. #SongJoongKi https://t.co/9Y8SqhClQ6 pic.twitter.com/Q8FKo4591R — ♡ (@genovevamelina) December 2, 2016

Child star Kim Su-an is also expected to dole out a brilliant performance.

[PHOTO] 161220 Song Joong Ki – Photo with the entire crew for #BattleshipIsland lovely ~~ pic.twitter.com/dBl7QX5cXb — 송중기 싱가포르의 팬클럽SJK_SG (@SongJoongKi_SG) December 21, 2016

Much of the movie was shot in Chuncheon City. An official stated that Chuncheon City has been attracting a lot of tourists ever since the crew started shooting the movie here. He said that the site has the potential to become a tourist destination.

“The city’s economy will revitalize as film staff members stay here. Also, we expect many Hallyu fans from inside and outside of the country to visit the city during the shooting,” the official said a few months ago, according to a report by Korea Herald.

Hallyu fans are expecting the movie to be a hit, as it boasts an excellent cast and crew. In fact, director Ryoo Seung-wan has also spearheaded other movies, such as Veteran and The Berlin File. The movie will be distributed by CJ Entertainment, South Korea’s largest entertainment company.

The plot for Battleship Island is inspired by the brave Korean fighters who escaped the Japanese coal mines. The movie is set in the Japanese colonial era.

According to a report by Inquisitr, the story focuses on three characters: Lee Kang-ok, played by Hwang Jung-min, Choi Chil-sung, played by So Ji-sub, and Park Moo-young, played by Song Joong-ki.

Lee Kang-ok, who is a bandmaster at Kyungsung Hotel, decides to go to Japan to rescue his daughter. Instead, he gets caught and is exiled to Battleship Island. Choi Chil-sung is a ferocious war hero, who is a nightmare to the guards of Battleship Island. Park Moo-young is a young freedom fighter. He belongs to the Korean Independence group. He stealthily sneaks into Battleship Island in Nagasaki to rescue a member of the Korean Independence group.

The sets of Battleship Island were reproduced to 80 percent of the size of the actual island where Koreans were forced to work.

Battleship Island starring So Ji-sub, Song Joong-ki, and Hwang Jung-min is expected to be a blockbuster.

