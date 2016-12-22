Emily Ratajkowski Strips Naked In Saucy Holiday Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her incredible curves in a recent shoot in which she stripped down to nothing.

Ratajkowski’s latest shoot was for the holiday edition of Vogue magazine in which she went naked for a series of saucy photos. The model has never shied away from the camera and has been in numerous hot photoshoots this year. She thus decided to close the year with a collage of sexy photos for Vogue in which she poses nude, giving fans a chance to marvel at her incredible curves.

Ratajkoswki comfortably poses nude

The 25-year-old model has never been afraid to go nude and so she comfortably dropped all her clothes for the Vogue shoot in which she appears extremely sexy in her birthday suit. One 0f the photos from the shoot reveals the model posing completely naked with her right hand covering her breasts while her left hand was strategically placed to cover her modesty. Despite covering up her sensitive areas with her hands, the photo still gave a good look at her curvaceous features. The photo revealed a lot of underboob since she could not cover her chest completely with just one hand. The photo was taken as Emily posed while standing against a white wall

“Thankyou @Voguemagazine for featuring my collages. Check out the rest link in bio,” Ratajkowski captioned the nude photo which she posted on her Instagram page.

Emily’s obsession with going topless

While posing completely nude for the shoot was quite a moment for the young model, there has not been a shortage of topless photos on her Instagram account. Emily likes flaunting her body and keeping her fans engaged especially by posting photos in which she shows off a lot of skin. Some of those posts include photos in which she poses while topless, and then there are the occasional photos in which she goes completely nude.

There are a series of Instagram photos in which the model poses topless while covered up below the belt either in underwear or a pair of jeans. The completely nude photos feature her either positioned in a pose that allows her to hide her assets or she has her hands covering up her sensitive areas. One of her nude photos featured her covering her breasts with her hair while her hands were placed between her legs for some much-needed cover.

Emily always appears free spirited in her photos. One of her Instagram photos includes her taking a topless photo with reality star Kim Kardashian who was also topless. However, their breasts were censored with some black squares to prevent their boobs from being exposed.

Ratajkowski’s modeling life has not been without its fair share of controversy. She might be comfortable with posting her own naked photos but will most likely take offense when photographers use her photos without her consent. This is something that photographer Jonathan Leder discovered recently after he tried to publish a photo book with some of Ratajkowski’s provocative photos. The model took to social media to express her disappointment with the photographer for using the photos without her consent.

“The book and images within them are a violation. The photos being used w/out my permission is an example of exactly the opposite of what I stand for. Women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies,” Emily wrote.

Other than that, Emily has been posting photos while having fun with fellow model friends while clad in swimwear. Overall, it has been a good year for Ratajkowski but she just could not let it come to an end without posting another photo in which she stripped naked.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]