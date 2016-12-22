Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Promo, Air Date And Potential Crossovers

Season 3 of Better Call Saul has some exciting Breaking Bad crossovers in the pipeline with some confirmed while others are pure speculation. Better Call Saul Season 3 airs spring 2017 on AMC; however, an official release date is yet to be announced.

The promo teases an action-packed season with Jimmy McGill working more closely with Mike. Hot-head Tuco Salamanca is a Breaking Bad crossover we have seen so far and it looks like there is going to be a lot more of the Salamanca family dealing with Mike and Jimmy.

In Better Call Saul Season 2, (spoilers ahead) Jimmy makes a confession to his brother Chuck that he may live to regret. Jimmy admitted to forging the Mesa Verde to help Kim Wexler secure the client that she deserves in Jimmy’s defense. However, this leaves McGill’s fate and future as a law practitioner in the hands of his sometimes vindictive brother Chuck.

Some fans speculate that Chuck’s actions will lead Jimmy to a more morally flexible career with Mike. Gus Fring is a Breaking Bad crossover that fans can expect in Season 3. The return of the drug lord was teased with the title of each episode in Season 2.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the showrunners and creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan admit that they did not expect fans to figure out Gus Fring is returning:

“We were hoping it would be more of an open question at this point. We had this—to us—this very bright idea of encoding the words ‘Fring’s Back’ in the episode titles. We worked very hard; more than that, the folks in our office, Jenn Carroll and Ariel Levine, worked very, very hard trying to help us figure that out. And we thought we’d be revealing it maybe sometime over the summer. I guess we really underestimated the genius and hard work of our fans.”

It has also been revealed that Gus is the one that left a note for Mike when he was about to assassinate Hector Salamanca. It is unclear at this point what Gus has planned for Mike but we know from Breaking Bad that the two form a long-term partnership. Better Call Saul Season 3 will show us how Mike and Gus got involved and where Jimmy fits into all of it.

Bob Odenkirk has described Jimmy as a more innocent version of Saul.

In the video above, Odenkirk states that the whole series is about Jimmy losing his innocence. Coming into the third season, Odenkirk admits that the show is moving at a slow pace and Jimmy transforming into Saul may be a big moment rather than a gradual loss of his moral compass. Bob Odenkirk states that his character always believes that he is doing the right thing but ends up bending the rules and doesn’t see the distinctions of doing the right thing but taking immoral shortcuts.

While Bryan Cranston may not reprise his role as Walter White, Vince Gilligan told Digital Trends, that they plan on having Cranston direct an episode:

“We would love to have Bryan direct, and I think he’d love to direct one. He wants to — it’s just a matter of fitting it into his schedule. Now that James Brown has passed on, Bryan Cranston is the hardest working man in show business.”

The showrunners also confirm that Cranston visited the set, which may indicate he has a secret guest role. Bryan Cranston admitted that he is a fan of Better Call Saul and does not want to ruin it for himself by directing an episode.

There is a lot to look forward to in Better Call Saul Season 3

[Featured Image by Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television]