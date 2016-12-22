‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ Star Kate Beckinsale Gushes Over Ex Michael Sheen

Some couples struggle to stay civil, citing the happiness of their children as the only reason they still communicate at all. There are others, like Kate Beckinsale and her ex-husband, Michael Sheen, who remain close because they genuinely like each other. While Sheen and Beckinsale have a daughter to keep them connected, Lily Mo Sheen isn’t the only reason that Kate and Michael are the enviable best friends we all wish we could be with our former lovers and spouses. Now, Ms. Beckinsale opens up about that unique and long-lasting friendship, revealing the secrets to their bond.

Kate Beckinsale Gushes Over Michael Sheen And His New Girlfriend, Sarah Silverman

People reveals that the romance between Ms. Beckinsale and Mr. Sheen lasted for eight years, until it fizzled in 2003, but that doesn’t mean love was ever their problem. In fact, their daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, kept them close even through the difficult separation process. Now, Kate shares that she never really stopped loving Sheen and that he still holds an important place in her heart.

“It’s so normal for us. We split up ages ago. We have been not together far longer than we were ever together,” says the Underworld: Blood Wars star.”But I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter.”

Beckinsale speaks out about her relationship with Sheen, following a post she shared last week, in which it seems obvious that Beckinsale and Michael are closer than most other former couples. The Instagram picture shows Sheen lifting up Lily first and Kate second, upon learning that Ms. Sheen had been accepted into college.

“The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears, drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved. @lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you. Fly fly fly,” Kate Beckinsale captioned the image.

While Kate is currently single, following a split from Len Wiseman, Michael Sheen is involved with Sarah Silverman. One might expect some rivalry between the two adult women in Sheen’s life, but Beckinsale says nothing could be further from the truth. The Underworld: Blood Wars star says she loves Silverman and is happy to have her in Lily’s life.

Kate Beckinsale And Michael Sheen Have A Charming Co-Parenting Arrangement

The Underworld: Blood Wars actress went into more detail in speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the family dynamic she shares with Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman. Kate revealed that they all spent Thanksgiving together, along with Lily, and that Sarah had played hostess for the holiday. For Christmas, Kate says it will be her turn to host the festivities and, again, everyone will be there.

“We like hanging out with each other, so it’s not like, ‘Oh, who gets Lily?’ or whatever,” says Beckinsale. “It’s like, ‘Whose house are we going to be at?'”

Ms. Beckinsale says she and Sheen just got lucky that they didn’t find themselves hating one another, following their break-up when asked for the secret to their seemingly perfect extended family. She adds that it helped that she and Michael have usually agreed on how to parent Lily and what has been best for her. Kate says they share a common sense of humor and feels that the ability to laugh has saved them from the strife that some other couples experience.

“I just really like him,” Beckinsale says of Michael Sheen. “He’s family. I’ve known him since I was 21, so he’s proper family now.”

Speaking of parenting, it seems Lily wanted Kate to be clearer about her college acceptance.

“[Lily] did say, ‘Why didn’t you put that I got into the college that I wanted to get into? It sounds like you were so relieved that I got into any college at all, like you have no confidence in me whatsoever,'” Ms. Beckinsale shared, laughing. “But yeah, I’m really excited about it. I’m really excited for her.”

