‘Vikings’ Season 4, Episode 15 Preview: Is This The Episode In Which Ragnar Dies?

Episode 14 of History’s Vikings started a two-episode story arc between Ragnar Lothbrok and King Ecbert. However, could this conversation culminate in the death of Ragnar?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 15 of Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings as well as the historical aspects of some of the main characters. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

For a while now, fans of History’s Vikings have been anticipating Episodes 14 and 15 because it involves a lengthy conversation between Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and King Ecbert (Linus Roache) according to a recent interview the actors did with AOL Build. Now that Episode 14 has aired, fans are wondering if Ragnar could die at the end of Episode 15 thanks to Ragnar asking King Ecbert to hand him over to King Aelle (Ivan Kaye). If you are fan of the history of the Vikings, you will know Ragnar does, traditionally die at the hands of King Aelle in the ninth book of the Gesta Danorum. So, could this happen in Episode 15 of Vikings?

The synopsis for Episode 15 (entitled “All His Angels”) according to the trailer is below.

“Ragnar and Ivar establish a new level of understanding while plotting against the Saxons.”

While this trailer is not officially confirmed by History yet, it does fit with what was seen in Episode 14 of Vikings. While Ragnar wants to die, King Ecbert does not want to kill Ragnar on account of not wanting the Viking’s death on his conscious. Ragnar then asks King Ecbert to promise his disabled son, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh), safe passage back to Kattegat. In return, Ivar will tell his brothers that King Aelle was responsible for Ragnar’s death and not King Ecbert. This would mean that when the sons return to avenge Ragnar’s death, they will attack King Aelle and not King Ecbert. So, this synopsis suggests Ivar will agree to Ragnar’s plan when he is returned to Kattegat.

The trailer for Episode 15 of Vikings is below.

The Episode 15 trailer shows a tender moment where Ragnar and his son, Ivar, are head to head, indicating Ragnar could be saying goodbye to his son for the very last time. If so, this would mean Ivar is certainly returning to Kattegat.

King Aelle makes an appearance in the Episode 15 trailer for Vikings Season 4, another indication King Ecbert has agreed to Ragnar’s plan. A very quick snippet of the Episode 15 trailer shows King Aelle punching Ragnar in the face, so fans now have confirmation that Ragnar and Aelle do meet up in the next episode of Vikings.

A voice that sounds like Ragnar is heard over an image of Ivar the Boneless, saying to “be ruthless.” A shot of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and Hviserk (Marco Ilsø) at sea appears along with the words as well, suggesting revenge is likely imminent for the kings of England once Ragnar’s sons find out about the death of their father.

If Ivar does return to Kattegat and rally his brothers over the death of Ragnar, it would seem Vikings fans could get to see the formation of the Great Heathen Army. Historically, Ivar is thought to be at the helm of his army that attacked England after the death of Ragnar. If History does follow this path, fans could see King Aelle die at the hands of Ivar and his brothers. According to Norse sources, Ivar chooses to have the blood eagle performed on Aelle, the death that was reserved for Jarl Borg (Thorbjørn Harr) in Season 2 of Vikings. Anglo-Saxon sources, however, place King Aelle’s death during a battle in York on March 21, 867.

There is also an image of King Ecbert looking somewhat sad in the Episode 15 trailer. He is hooded and appears to be looking down at something. So, could he be looking down on Ragnar as he dies, or, alternatively, at his corpse? Only by tuning into Episode 15 of Vikings will reveal the answer.

As yet, no official promotional images for Episode 15 of Vikings Season 4 have been released by History.

What do you think will happen in Episode 15 of Vikings? Will you be sad to see Ragnar Lothbrok die? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 15 on December 28, Wednesday, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by History]