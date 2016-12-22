Kris Jenner Removes Blac Chyna From Her Christmas Party Guest List

Blac Chyna is officially off of Kris Jenner’s Christmas party guest list and it seems the Kardashian family no longer wants to put up with her drama.

Kris Jenner has removed Chyna from the star-studded guest list for her famous annual Christmas party according to a report from an insider. This comes after Rob Kardashian had a recent falling out with Chyna after which she left their home with her belongings and their daughter Dream.

“Rob’s family is over Chyna. She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party,” a source close to the Kardashian family revealed.

Rob and Chyna had a fight that almost ended their relationship

Rob and Chyna’s relationship has always had its fair share of ups and downs but things seemed to be getting better following the birth Rob and Chyna’s daughter Dream. The couple seemed happy thanks to their new bundle of joy for a few weeks until recently when they had a big fight which ended up with Chyna leaving their house with her children Dream and King, leaving Rob devastated.

Chyna gave rob a brand new Range Rover as a gift just a few days before their fight. Rob then took to Instagram where he ranted about Chyna leaving with his child.

The Kardashians not pleased with Rob and Chyna’s relationship

The Kardashians are not particularly happy with Rob’s shaky relationship with Blac Chyna. They feel that Rob has been through so many issues so the constant drama is not good for him. He has been trying to adjust to being a dad and it was a role that has actually been helping him to get his life on track because being a father calls for responsibility. Rob had stepped up and was determined to be a good father to Dream and the family felt that it might be the kind of push he needed.

The Jenner-Kardashian family feels that Rob and Chyna’s relationship drama is not healthy and it might jeopardize the progress that Rob made so far. They have distanced themselves but their stand on the relationship is clear.

“They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream, though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna,” an insider stated.

The source further added that some of the Kardashian family members want Rob to end his relationship with Chyna because they feel that he deserves better. Though Rob claims that his fiancée is the one who helped him overcome depression which plagued him for years, the family is afraid that the constant ups and downs in his relationship might cause him to slip back into depression.

Rob and Chyna’s unstable relationship might not only affect Rob, it is also not good for the five-week-old baby Dream. One of the sources told People that the turbulence in the relationship between Dream’s parents is creating an unhealthy environment for the infant. The 29-year-old Kardashian issued a lengthy apology on social media on Monday. He apologized for his behavior as well as embarrassing himself and his family. He also apologized to Blac Chyna and stated that he still loved her. A different source reported that most of the fights are as a result of Rob lashing out at Chyna over minor issues.

Regardless of the situation, it is clear that the Kardashian’s no longer want Chyna to be part of the family. Now that Kris Jenner has removed Chyna from the list of guests for her Christmas party, it has not been confirmed whether Rob will attend the bash or whether he will choose to spend time with Chyna and Dream.

[Featured Image by Scott Roth/AP Images]