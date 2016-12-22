Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Play Santa Claus At Children’s Hospital

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be one of Hollywood’s most charitable couples, showing up to lend support wherever it may be needed. Previously, Bloom and Perry gave from their hearts in easing the suffering of Orlando shooting victims. Now, the power couple have turned their attention to the young patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, giving the children a visit from Santa Claus that will make their Christmas that much more cheery and joyous. Orlando was dressed up as old Saint Nick himself, while Katy accompanied her boyfriend in a woman’s version of the costume. Perhaps Katy was playing Mrs. Claus to Bloom’s Santa.

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Liven Up Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Perry and Bloom took time out of their busy lives to visit with the patients of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where, as Entertainment Weekly reports, the couple wasted no time in spreading a bit of holiday cheer. Dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Orlando and Katy entertained staff and patients by signing autographs and posing for pictures with the patients. Later, both Perry and Bloom performed a few musical numbers together.

Ms. Perry sang her classic hit “Firework” for the children.

Sharing the surprise visit from Orlando and Katy on their various social media sites, the hospital attached captions to the photos to capture the festive mood created by the event.

“The children were nestled all safe in their beds (Orlando Bloom’s arms) while visions of sugarplums (Katy Perry) danced in their heads.”

Katy Perry shared a picture of the visit with her own Instagram followers.

“This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there… it lifts spirits and heals hearts,” Ms. Perry wrote in the Instagram caption. “I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That’s the greatest gift of all.”

Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Girlfriend Katy Perry

InStyle notes that Orlando Bloom was attending the UNICEF 70th anniversary event on Monday when the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star couldn’t help but to gush over Katy Perry. Earlier in the summer, Perry was granted the title of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the same honor Bloom received in 2015, so it’s perhaps not surprising that Katy was on his mind at the bash.

Orlando began by saying that the “Firework” singer was amazing, but he wasn’t speaking of Perry’s looks or even about her singing. Instead, the actor was talking about Katy’s warm heart and all that she does in the way of charity work to make a difference in the world. Orlando said he was especially proud that their work with UNICEF was something they could do together, adding that he has always thought the organization does worthwhile work.

Bloom wasn’t alone in gushing over the romance. Katy Perry also took a moment to speak about Bloom, giving a perspective with which his film fans might not be very familiar.

“[Orlando’s] been a UNICEF ambassador for over 10 years and I’ve only been [for] a few years, so he’s kind of shown me some of the ropes,” Ms. Perry said, speaking of her love for Bloom. “Everyone is a teacher in a relationship. That’s how I see it now, [and] we’ve taught each other a lot.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, starring Orlando Bloom, Johnny Depp, and Geoffrey Rush, is scheduled for a May 26, 2017, theatrical release.

Katy Perry’s most recent studio album, Prism, was released on October 18, 2013.

[Featured Image by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images]