Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Catches Fire After Being Kept For Overnight Charging, Samsung Offers Replacement

The bad phase for Samsung doesn’t seem to show any signs of coming to an end. In yet another headache for Samsung, a Reddit user has claimed that his Samsung device exploded and went up in flames while the handset was kept on a nightstand for overnight charging. According to 9To5Google, the handset in this particular instance has been identified as an older Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+. While the model was originally released back in August 2015, it is unclear how old the handset involved in this incident actually was.

In the Reddit post, the user, only identified by his username ReturnThroughAether, wrote,

“Woke up this morning (yesterday technically. 12/20) just in time to get ready for work and looked over to find my phone has exploded. Luckily I don’t keep it on my bed, as you can see it scorched my night stand. I’ve talked to Samsung and my carrier. The phone had no problems before, no overheating. I think I’m done with Samsung for a while, really gonna miss the photos I had from Africa in the fall. Dammit Samsung, I was still in your corner after the Note 7 stuff too.”

The man later updated his post confirming that he was in touch with Samsung regarding the incident. He also went on to add that Samsung is offering a replacement device and compensation for his burnt nightstand. However, Samsung has demanded that the phone be sent to them for evaluation purposes. The owner replied that he was interested in retaining the device as per the suggestion of an attorney who came forward and offered him assistance.

This is what the updated post read,

“These are my notes from a phone call that just transpired from Samsung.

Samsung called. David. Confirming reddit post and events. Probably charged 1-3 hours when it popped. Can offer a replacement if I ship them device, compensation for table. Can only offer a resolution if I send in device and after evaluation. Offered expedited service once it’s in. Call ended with them offering to send a return box to my address and my informing them that I was interested in retaining the device after speaking with an attorney that offered assistance.”

The news of this Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ exploding and catching fire comes barely a week after the Inquisitr reported that Samsung could finally reveal the actual reason behind the multiple cases of explosions and fire that led to the recall and the eventual cancellation of the company’s flagship phablet for 2016 — the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Samsung had earlier this year promised that they would reveal the cause behind the battery fires once their internal investigation was completed.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was supposed to be the latest and greatest device from the South Korean smartphone giant. Packed with the latest processors and the best hardware available, it was supposed to be a worthy successor to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 5. However, within weeks of its release, there were several reports from people who claimed that the phones were exploding out of the blue. Initially, most dismissed these incidents as one-off cases. However, faced with an ever-increasing flow of cases, Samsung finally admitted that the Note 7 had a manufacturing defect with its battery. However, they also added that only a certain batch was affected by the problem and that they would replace all the possibly defective versions with new ones.

Just when everyone thought the Note 7 saga was coming to a close, a second wave of explosions and fire incidents were reported from handsets that were replaced by Samsung. One handset also exploded on board an aircraft, resulting in a ban on carrying the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on board any aircraft in the U.S. Once it became clear that the Samsung Note 7 battery issue was far more widespread than what was initially thought, the company decided to halt the production and take the product off the shelves.

[Featured Image by ReturnThroughAether/Imgur]