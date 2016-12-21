2016 Christmas Hours: What Hours Are Stores And Restaurants Open On Christmas Eve?

Christmas 2016 is right around the corner and there really aren’t many days left to pick up any gifts you may need, get presents wrapped, or grab food items needed for dinner. A large number of retailers have chosen against being open at all on the holiday, and more are joining them every single year. Leading up to it, though, many have extended their hours so you can get everything done that you need. Still, Christmas Eve 2016 will have different hours so make sure you know which stores and restaurants are open.

Your best bet for getting last-minute shopping done is to do it before Christmas Eve, but there are those times you end up forgetting something. If you need to head out for something, please know that most stores are only open until 9 p.m. at the latest and that doesn’t mean all of them will be.

One store being open at the mall doesn’t mean another retailer will be open down the road.

Here are the big-time hours you need to know for Christmas Eve 2016 and what time stores will be open until for the last-minute shoppers. Store Business Hours has confirmed that Walmart stores will be closing at 8 p.m. local time again this year on Christmas Eve, and many others are letting employees go home early as well.

Academy Sports + Outdoors : 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Best Buy : 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. BJ’s Wholesale : 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Costco : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dillards : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. GameStop : 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Hobby Lobby : 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. JCPenney : 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Some stores not opening until 9 a.m.)

: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Some stores not opening until 9 a.m.) Kmart : 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Kohl’s: Open until 6 p.m.

Open until 6 p.m. Macy’s : 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Some stores closing at 6 p.m.)

: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Some stores closing at 6 p.m.) Office Depot/Office Max : 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Some stores closing at 6 p.m.)

: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Some stores closing at 6 p.m.) Sears : Open until 10 p.m.

: Open until 10 p.m. Target: Open until 11 p.m.

Open until 11 p.m. Toys ‘R’ Us: Open until 9 p.m. (Some locations open until 11 p.m.)

Open until 9 p.m. (Some locations open until 11 p.m.) Walmart: Open until 8 p.m.

While those stores will help those looking for gifts and presents, those needing to get something for their big holiday meal will need to know when it’s too late. Should you need to get some main meals or side dishes, know that places such as Aldi have posted much earlier closing hours than usual on Christmas Eve.

Again, remember that hours can change per location and city, so always call ahead to be sure that these hours apply to your local store.

Albertsons : 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Aldi : 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. CVS : Open until 10 p.m.

: Open until 10 p.m. Food Giant : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. H-E-B : 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Kroger : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. Publix : Open until 7 p.m.

: Open until 7 p.m. Rite Aid : Open until 7 p.m. (Hours can vary per location)

: Open until 7 p.m. (Hours can vary per location) Walgreens : Open until midnight

: Open until midnight Whole Foods : 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Winn-Dixie: Open until 10 p.m. (Some locations open until midnight)

Pay close attention to the time while you’re out shopping as you don’t want to get hungry and end up at a place you don’t even like. There won’t be a lot of locations with late hours, so be sure that you don’t get stuck without a meal on Christmas Eve.

Some places like Domino’s Pizza know that many dining locations close early on Christmas Eve and they are looking to appeal to late-nighters by offering Christmas pizza delivery. Be sure to check with every single location because those which are franchised out can choose their own hours and don’t always abide by company standards.

Here are the restaurant hours to keep in mind for when Christmas Eve arrives on Saturday:

Applebee’s : Open until 9 p.m. (Some locations open until 2 a.m.)

: Open until 9 p.m. (Some locations open until 2 a.m.) Boston Market : Open until 10 p.m.

: Open until 10 p.m. Buca di Beppo : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. Burger King : Open until midnight (Some locations open until 10 p.m.)

: Open until midnight (Some locations open until 10 p.m.) Cracker Barrel : 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Denny’s : 24/7

: 24/7 Domino’s : Open until 3 a.m. (Carryout may end earlier)

: Open until 3 a.m. (Carryout may end earlier) Dunkin’ Donuts : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. Golden Corral : Vary by location

: Vary by location IHOP : 24/7 for most locations, but some may be 6 a.m. – midnight

: 24/7 for most locations, but some may be 6 a.m. – midnight Jack in the Box : Regular hours per location

: Regular hours per location McDonald’s : Open until 10 p.m. (Will vary by location)

: Open until 10 p.m. (Will vary by location) Outback Steakhouse : Open until 11 p.m.

: Open until 11 p.m. Panda Express : Open until 10 p.m.

: Open until 10 p.m. Perkins : Open until 2 a.m.

: Open until 2 a.m. Pizza Hut : Open until 8 p.m.

: Open until 8 p.m. Ruby Tuesday : Hours to vary per location

: Hours to vary per location Ruth’s Chris Steak House : 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sizzler : 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Starbucks Coffee : Locations vary between closing at 10 p.m. or 12 a.m.

: Locations vary between closing at 10 p.m. or 12 a.m. Steak and Shake : 24/7

: 24/7 Subway : Open until 10 p.m.

: Open until 10 p.m. Taco Bell : Hours vary by location

: Hours vary by location Waffle House: 24/7

Knowing all of this information, you are now prepared to head out and shop on Christmas Eve 2016. You are fully aware of the stores that are open and what hours they will be available for you to shop in them. Dining on Christmas Eve is a bit more limited as many locations will close much earlier than some retail stores and supermarkets/groceries close even earlier. Get your things in order early this week and maybe you won’t even have to go out on the day before Christmas.

[Featured Image by Tim Boyle/Getty Images]