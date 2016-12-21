Activision Releases ‘New Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ Trailer for Sabotage DLC

Activision just released a new trailer for the upcoming DLC map pack Sabotage for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The Call of Duty DLC features four new maps and an additional zombie mode map. According to PC Gamer, here’s what is coming early next year.

Noir : Head to a grim future Brooklyn where a heavy curfew is in place. Navigate tight corners through abandoned city streets in this medium sized classic three-lane map.

: Head to a grim future Brooklyn where a heavy curfew is in place. Navigate tight corners through abandoned city streets in this medium sized classic three-lane map. Renaissance : Don’t be distracted by the idyllic Venetian canals, this map is an intense urban combat zone funneling fast-paced gameplay through a small, split figure eight design.

: Don’t be distracted by the idyllic Venetian canals, this map is an intense urban combat zone funneling fast-paced gameplay through a small, split figure eight design. Neon : Originally designed for future urban warfare simulation, this “Z” shaped map is a digitized battle arena featuring long sight-lines and flanking routes supporting any style of gameplay. Plus, your enemies will dissolve into hundreds of pixels when defeated.

: Originally designed for future urban warfare simulation, this “Z” shaped map is a digitized battle arena featuring long sight-lines and flanking routes supporting any style of gameplay. Plus, your enemies will dissolve into hundreds of pixels when defeated. Dominion: In this reimagining of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 classic map ‘Afghan,’ ranged combat is focused from a variety of strategic vantage points to the center of this sprawling crash site.

The Call of Duty zombie map, Rave in the Redwoods, sees the return of the four hero characters who escaped the zombies in Spaceland, only to find themselves battling to survive a horde of zombies in a slasher-style summer camp setting. Moving from the ’80s style of the Spaceland map, the developers have switched this Call of Duty zombie map to more of a ’90s slasher theme. Fans of the Call of Duty zombie mode (and horror genre) should find plenty of Easter eggs to fill the hours.

Dominion, instead of being set in the sprawling, dusty hills of the Middle East, instead is set on Mars in keeping with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare‘s theme. Dominion has also been redone to take advantage of the advanced movement systems in place in Infinite Warfare. It should be interesting to see how gameplay differs from the original map to the redux.

So far, it does not look like this Call of Duty expansion will feature any new weapons, unlike Advanced Warfare‘s DLCs.

Activision no doubt hopes the release of the Sabotage DLC will boost sales. According to Forbes, “physical copies of Infinite Warfare are down almost 50% compared to first month Black Ops 3 sales this year.” And while the analyst does point out that fewer and fewer physical copies are being sold as compared to digital, the trend does not account for such a drastic decrease.

In fact, the official Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer has 3,405,062 dislikes on YouTube as of the time of this article.

Part of the reason for the decline in Call of Duty sales is the glut of high-quality first person shooters on the market. Everything from CS:Go to Overwatch to Destiny to Titanfall 2 are vying for gamers’ attention with a variety of gameplay targeting specific individual preference. Not everyone likes the run-and-gun styles of the Call of Duty series or the lack of vehicular warfare outside perks.

The Sabotage Call of Duty: InfiniteWarfare is slated for release on PS4 on January 31, 2017. The release dates for Xbox and PC have yet to be revealed.

The Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC can be purchased for $15 by itself, or received as part of the Season Pass for $50. If you are on PC, keep an eye out for Steam sales where sometimes really good deals (aka 50 percent off) take place, especially during seasonal sales or Midweek Madness.

This week is also a Double XP week, so be sure to take advantage of the bonus over the holiday.

2XP. 2 games. Let’s go. Enjoy Double XP in both #InfiniteWarfare & #MWRemastered this weekend, starting tomorrow through Tuesday @ 10 AM PT! pic.twitter.com/IXYDsbcRpH — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 21, 2016

So what are your thoughts on the upcoming Sabotage DLC for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare? Will it be worth paying for, or is Call of Duty starting to fade from your preferences?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Activision]