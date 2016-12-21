Tom Arnold: #TrumpTapes Bring Defamation Lawsuit Threat Over KIRO Radio Interview – But Discovery Could Expose N-Word Claims [Video]

The saga between Tom Arnold and President-elect Donald Trump continues on, with Arnold tweeting that the Trump Camp has threatened to sue Tom in a defamation lawsuit. Instead of shrinking back in fear, Arnold tweeted that a lawsuit would be great so that the #TrumpTapes Tom has been tweeting about will be forced to be exposed during the discovery portion of the trial.

“Wife told me there’s house line VM from Trump Camp about defamation suit so it’s on! Open Apprentice vaults 4 discovery! Miss Universe too!!”

In legal terms, discovery is part of the process of the judicial system during the pre-trial process that means each side — the prosecutors and defending attorneys — can receive evidence from each other in order to “discover” what type of actual evidence exists. It seems that Arnold is inviting what Tom might think is an empty lawsuit threat from Trump’s team — so that the Trump tapes would have to be released as a part of the legal process.

As reported by Snopes, the currently unproven accusations from Tom claim that Trump said racist things, including the N-word, on the infamous and hidden Trump tapes. Arnold claimed that the racist sayings happened to be captured on videos during Trump’s tenure with The Apprentice. Arnold claimed to have the tapes of racist sayings that did not air on TV during normal episodes of The Apprentice.

Whereas there was plenty of talk and rumors about tapes of President-elect Trump saying untoward things during his time on the set of The Apprentice, no one had particularly come forward in the manner that Arnold has, in claiming that he has tapes of Trump allegedly saying the N-word and calling one of his sons a “retard.”

The interview that Arnold recently gave to KIRO Radio in Seattle ended up getting plenty more attention than it normally would have gotten if Tom had not mentioned being in possession of the largely unseen footage.

Tom Arnold says he’s got recordings of #Trump using racial slurs and calling son a ‘retard’ https://t.co/kNMFcssbLO pic.twitter.com/WV4Pgb7ZqB — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 19, 2016

Tom went on to detail more offensive things that Arnold claims Trump said.

“I have the outtakes to The Apprentice where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever. I have that. Because when the people sent it to me, it was funny. Hundreds of people have seen these. It was sort of a Christmas video they put together. He wasn’t going to be President of the United States. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children. Oh, this is so funny, this is this guy.”

However, Arnold claimed that he did not release the tapes to the public yet because Tom claims when he first received the outtakes, they were funny and Trump was not President-elect Trump, nor was he running for president. Arnold claims that hundreds of people have seen the Trump tapes, and Tom called the tapes a Christmas video compilation that was edited together. Arnold said that at that point in time, Trump was allegedly just a celebrity sitting in the chair on The Apprentice saying the N-word and other offensive things — he wasn’t the President-elect Trump in the news each day.

Tom Arnold: I Have "Racist" Trump Outtakes From 'The Apprentice' https://t.co/GTh938fT1h pic.twitter.com/jiKHm67eeV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 20, 2016

Arnold claimed that an associate producer and two editors from the show are so afraid of Trump (plus the fact that Tom claims they signed a $5 million confidentiality agreement) that they have not released the Trump tapes. Tom joked that if he had released the alleged Trump tapes years ago, Ted Cruz would be president and “all would be still f***** up.”

In sweet spot nazis & libs both hating on me. Been talking/working on this 3 months but 1 random Seattle stand-up interview. Plan is working https://t.co/PgAZS9p6T9 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 21, 2016

Tom continues to joke on Twitter, as seen in the above tweet, that the allegations against President-elect Trump have put him in a sweet spot.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]