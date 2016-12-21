Twin Mars Pyramids Revealed In ‘Censored’ NASA Curiosity Rover Photo, YouTube Channel Claims [Video]

Two pyramids have been discovered set nearly side-by-side on the planet Mars, the seemingly out-of-place structures found in a year-old NASA photo taken by the space agency’s Curiosity rover. While alien hunters and UFO enthusiasts speculate along well-worn paths entertaining the notion of ancient alien civilizations and the comparability to the Egyptian and/or Mayan pyramids, the revealing NASA photo is not the first to capture the image of a pyramid on Mars. However, these two pyramids come with the hint of conspiracy and a possible attempted government cover-up.

The YouTube channel Martian Archaeology posted the video “Twin Pyramids Discovered on Mars by NASA’s Curiosity Rover” recently, claiming to have found the pyramids on the rocky surface of the Red Planet and outlining the geometrically-shaped formations in the footage. Without narration, the less than a minute-and-a-half video highlights the two pyramids in various ways to accentuate their foreignness to the rest of the ruddy landscape.

In the video description, the posters noted that NASA had released the original Mars Curiosity photo last year. Apparently, there had been problems getting the photo for perusal.

“After some 200 days of red tape, delays, and censorship,” Martian Archaeology wrote, “we get the archived images from NASA’s Curiosity Rover clearly showing two pyramids side by side on the Planet MARS.”

It is not made clear why a publicly available image might have been subject to the alleged “red tape, delays, and censorship.” As is common with many alien and UFO enthusiast outlets, conspiracy theories regarding government redaction, misinformation, and cover-ups abound and are implied or insinuated in videos and articles without direct accusation (although many are not averse to being more blunt). This is not to say that Martian Archaeology has made the claim or implied that NASA and/or the government was attempting to hide anything, just that implications and insinuations (and the direct accusations) are a common theme among those who pursue paranormal, UFO, and proof of aliens research.

Regardless, prolific UFO spotter and editor of UFO Sightings Daily Scott C. Waring was quick to hail the newfound image as the latest find possibly proving the existence of aliens.

“I really like this find, because of the unique stepped pyramid on the left, which closely resembles some found in Mexico,” he wrote.

“The pyramids are imperfect, because of age, but its still amazing that such structures exist on Mars and have never been addressed by NASA.”

Waring also has no problem berating NASA and accusing the agency of concealing Mars data from the general public.

“Why is that rover driving around looking for tiny microbes of life, when huge 5 floor pyramids are just a mile away? If NASA was really trying, they would explore some of these UFO researchers discoveries on live cam so the public could see it unedited. When NASA edits everything, making several months before the public gets to see them…its evidence that NASA has something very big to hide from the public.”

But Waring concludes by questioning whether or not the UFO and alien enthusiast community actually needs NASA.

“But…we don’t need NASA anymore to find life do we?” he asks.

“World wide UFO hunters are on the job doing thousands of times more discoveries per year than NASA.”

And yet, as a matter of fact, the community still needs NASA, despite Waring’s comments. They are the overseeing agency of the technological conduit of data. Without the rovers, orbiters and various spacecraft exploring and retrieving data from Mars, there would be no images of pyramids or anything else to quibble about, save perhaps updated versions of the Mars canal theory (a la astronomer Percival Lowell — per Universe magazine’s “Science Blogs”) provided by advances in telescope technology.

As for NASA, the space agency often remains silent about the “thousands of times more discoveries” of the alien hunters, only venturing forth an explanation — at times — when a discovery garners a respectable amount of public scrutiny. Even then, the discovery is most likely to be dismissed or explained away as rocks or weathered sand formations, a trick of light or the brain’s pattern-imposing familiarization process known as pareidolia, nothing to really get excited about and certainly not the work of an ancient alien civilization that was once extant on Mars.

As an example, the last time a pyramid was found of Mars’ rocky red surface, it was also depicted in a NASA Curiosity rover photo. In a YouTube video posted by the conspiracy theory channel Paranormal Crucible, the pyramid was said to have a “near perfect design and shape” and that the strange formation seemed to be “the result of intelligent design and certainly not a trick of light and shadow.”

But NASA scientist Dr. Jim Bell, deputy principal investigator of the Mastcam investigation program and a professor of astronomy at Arizona State University in Tempe, quickly posted to Twitter his thoughts on both the image and those speculating about pyramids and alien civilizations.

Morons Believe This Pyramid-Shaped Rock Proves There’s Life on Mars http://t.co/egFdDH6UX6 Heh. — Martian Soil (@martiansoil) June 25, 2015

“It is a rock,” Bell told The Huffington Post in an email. He explained that the so-called Mars pyramid was probably a fragment of volcanic rock, which he says “cleave in very sharp, angular way. This one happens to have cleaved into a pyramidal shape, which is actually not too uncommon among hard, dense volcanic rocks on the Earth either.”

But it should be remembered that any remark or explanation offered by those associated with NASA or the government is suspect in the eyes of most, if not all, conspiracy theorists and/or UFO and alien researchers, so Dr. Bell’s brush-off explanation, though scientifically plausible and quite possible, just might not do for the two pyramids found in the latest intriguing Mars photo.

