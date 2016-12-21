‘Mob Psycho 100’, ‘My Hero Academia’, ‘Re:Zero’ May Win Crunchyroll’s ‘The Anime of The Year’ Award 2016

Crunchyroll, one of the most popular and official digital distributors of Japanese manga and anime series, has announced nominees and judges for its inaugural Anime Awards. Some of the notable mentions that are favored to win the most prestigious award, “The Anime of the Year,” are Mob Psycho 100, My Hero Academia, and Re:ZERO, among others.

Crunchyroll Inc. announced nominees and judges for its first ever Anime Awards. The annual event will recognize and honor the accomplishments in anime over the last year. The awards will be decided through public voting. The winners of the awards will be announced on January 10; however, the most coveted honor, “The Anime of The Year Award” will be revealed live. The event is expected to be attended by more than 400 people who are considered “anime influencers, and industry experts,” apart from hundreds of fans at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards Party at the end of the month, reported Anime News Network.

GUYS!!! Crunchyroll is having an anime awards and YOI is nominated for a whole bunch of categories so we should all vote starting jan 3rd pic.twitter.com/H0hHPggPZ3 — YOI SPOILERS (@sarumitrash) December 20, 2016

The platform has urged anime fans to vote for their favorite nominees in every category after the voting officially opens to the public on January 3. To keep the euphoria alive until then, Crunchyroll announced it will be releasing videos that feature all the titles in each category on its official Facebook page. Moreover, after the voting has been thrown open, the platform has promised to host debates. These conversations and interactions on Crunchyroll’s YouTube page are expected to be actively participated by influential people that have a keen interest in anime. Incidentally, the discussion could be restricted to decide which anime title is worthy of winning the coveted Anime of the Year Award.

Let's choose our favorite anime TOGETHER!! We're hosting our first ever ANIME AWARDS ~ ???? ⭐️ Details: https://t.co/CFIW0Tck1r pic.twitter.com/A3EgsNxwTg — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) December 20, 2016

The Anime Awards will be offered in 14 different categories. Some of the interesting categories include “Hero of the Year,” “Villain of the Year,” “Best Couple,” “Best Fight Scene,” “Best Comedy,” “Best Closing,” and many more. All the categories have been listed on the official website of the Anime Awards.

So I'm amongst the selected judges for @Crunchyroll's 1st ever #AnimeAwards. How random is it that WWE's @XavierWoodsPhD is a judge too.???????? pic.twitter.com/EcT5yRrBSz — LeSean Thomas (@LeSeanThomas) December 21, 2016

These categories also include the nominees for each award. These nominees have been handpicked in advance by a team of independent judges who are widely considered to be avid anime enthusiasts. Some of the illustrious names include WWE superstar and known anime-lover, Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed; animation director (The Boondocks & Black Dynamite and creator of Crunchyroll’s upcoming project Children of Ether) LeSean Thomas; editor and host of IGN’s Anime Club, Miranda Sanchez, among others.

We gathered, debated and decided. Look for the first of 2016 Anime Awards episodes this coming Monday the 12th! pic.twitter.com/Hv78gBaVcW — CrazySunshinePodcast (@CrazySunPod) December 8, 2016

The ongoing year has been great for anime. With the number of new fans skyrocketing, it is the right time to start honoring the contributions of all those involved in the exciting world of anime, noted Kun Gao, General Manager and Founder of Crunchyroll.

“2016 has been an amazing year for anime, with fandom reaching new heights around the globe. Now more than ever, creators and everyone involved deserve to be recognized for their creativity and work in anime, which is experiencing a renaissance. The Anime Awards is intended to bring the community together to celebrate the medium. At Crunchyroll, we’re all about bringing fans new ways to connect around the content they love, and we’re excited to start this new tradition in honoring the amazing work and talent we’ve all had the privilege to be a part of. We are extremely excited to celebrate the amazing year in anime.”

The popular Japanese anime series that have named this year’s finalists include ERASED, Joker Game, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Mob Psycho 100, My Hero Academia, Re:Zero, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū, and Yuri!!! on Ice. Post the awards function, the Anime Awards will end with a big party on January 28. The party venue is Folsom Street Foundry in San Francisco, but the event will be streamed live. Crunchyroll is expected to reveal how fans can attend the event in-person in January.

[Featured Image by The Anime Awards Website/Chrunchyroll]