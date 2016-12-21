Aaron Hernandez Identified By Witness In 2012 Double Murder

Aaron Hernandez was identified as the shooter in a 2012 double murder during a court hearing on Tuesday. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence, without the possibility of parole, for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. However, he is now on trial for the deaths of two other men.

Odin Lloyd, 27, was found dead near an industrial park in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, on June 17, 2013. According to reports, the Boston Bandits football player was last seen with Aaron Hernandez and two of his friends.

According to Business Insider, security cameras recorded Aaron Hernandez entering an industrial park in a rental car at approximately 3:23 a.m. An estimated five minutes later, Odin Lloyd was shot five times and left to die on a gravel road.

Security cameras also recorded Aaron leaving the industrial park and returning to his North Attleboro home. The footage revealed one of the passengers exited the car with a semiautomatic gun. However, Hernandez’s surveillance system was turned off after the three men entered his house.

Nine days later, Aaron Hernandez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Although he pleaded not guilty, the former Patriots tight end was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Unfortunately, Hernandez remains a suspect or person of interest in the deaths of at least three others.

As reported by Sporting News, Aaron Hernandez remains a person of interest in the 2007 deaths of Justin Glass and Corey Smith, who were both shot and killed while parked at a stoplight in Gainesville, Florida.

According to witness reports, “a man fitting Hernandez’s description” got into a verbal altercation with the victims earlier that same evening. The suspect was later seen firing a handgun into the victims’ car before fleeing the scene.

Although he was questioned by police, Aaron, who was 17 years old at the time, refused to cooperate. Authorities confirmed Hernandez has not “answered any questions about the incident since” and is still considered a person of interest.

In 2012, Aaron Hernandez was reportedly involved in an eerily similar incident in Boston.

As reported by CNN, Aaron and some friends were at a dance club when someone bumped up against him and caused him to spill his drink. In retaliation, Hernandez reportedly followed Daniel de Abreau, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28, outside and shot them dead while they were sitting at a stoplight.

The only eyewitness in the shooting deaths of Abreau and Furtado was Alexander Bradley, who was reportedly riding with Aaron Hernandez when he shot and killed the two men.

In an attempt to prevent Alexander from testifying against him, Aaron reportedly shot Bradley in the face the following year.

Suffolk First Assistant District Attorney Patrick Haggan said, “At the time of the shooting, as far as the defendant was aware, Alexander Bradley was the only person who could implicate him in the July 2012 homicides… The evidence suggests that would be motive for shooting Alexander Bradley in the face.”

As reported by Boston Globe, Bradley Alexander survived the shooting. However, the doctors were unable to spare his right eye.

Although Aaron Hernandez was apparently unaware, there was at least one other witness in the 2012 double murder. On Tuesday, Raychides Sanches testified that he was a passenger in the car along with Abreau and Furtado.

According to Sanches’ testimony, Aaron approached the stopped vehicle in his SUV, said, “what’s up negroes?” and opened fire on the car. As a result, Aquilino Freire was injured, and Daniel de Abreau and Safiro Furtado were killed.

As reported by The Washington Post, Sanches was one of the most crucial witnesses in Aaron Hernandez’s trial. However, although he was shot in the face, Alexander Bradley is also expected to testify against his former friend.

