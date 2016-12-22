Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding Allegedly Delayed Due To Sons: Dad Gavin Rossdale Talks Love

Rumors that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would wed soon have swirled for months, beginning soon after The Voice coaches confirmed that their love was for real and not just a “showmance.” But now the country crooner and his rock music gal pal may have hit a snag in those wedding plans, according to a new report. The problems allegedly center on Gwen’s three sons: Is Blake ready to take on the role of Daddy, and will they accept him in that role?

It appears that Stefani’s and Shelton’s wedding day “won’t be happening anytime soon,” reported Celeb Dirty Laundry, citing sources who claim that it’s Shelton who does not want to tie the knot at this time “because he’s not ready for fatherhood.” The insiders also described how Blake allegedly feels when he is with Stefani’s three boys.

“Blake feels awkward whenever he’s around Gwen’s sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo…He’s not ready to become their official stepdad.”

The father of Stefani’s sons is her former husband, Gavin Rossdale. And although Shelton reportedly is seeking to demonstrate to both Gwen and the little boys that he “definitely cares for them,” the sources claim that he is “simply not ready for fatherhood.”

But it’s not just one-sided. The insiders also claim that Stefani’s youngsters are attempting to “get adjusted” to the divorce of their parents and their “new lives,” in addition to learning to accept Shelton into their world.

“Gwen’s sons…haven’t fully accepted [Blake] in their lives.”

Adding to the complications, the media outlet claimed that the boys’ father Gavin is “jealous” of Shelton, leading Rossdale to devote some time for his sons. After photos of Blake holding Gwen’s little boy Apollo circulated, Gavin allegedly was seen “competing for his sons’ love and attention during an afternoon play date at a Los Angeles park.”

But when it comes to what Rossdale himself has said about the divorce and his children, he appeared earlier this month with a clear message of love for his boys, noted People.

“Kingston and Zuma are here,” said the proud dad prior to completing his performance with his band Bush at the yearly Make-A-Wish Wishing Well gala in California.

“My boys, I love you with all my heart.”

Rossdale participated in an evening highlighted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation recognizing Robert Downey Jr. and Scooter Braun for their contributions, expressing his happiness in being there. The 50-year-old musician also has discussed his divorce from Gwen.

“I have an incredible life with [my kids] and that’s what matters,” said Rossdale. “You can’t keep up with all the vitriol. Just don’t get into all that.”

His and Stefani’s children range in age from Kingston, 10, to Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two.

While all this sounds as if Christmas for those little boys might not be the most merry, a new report about what Shelton is planning for their holiday pleasure paints a very different picture, with Blake prepared to become a contender for Santa Claus.

Hollywood Life told readers that with Stefani and Shelton keeping their romance alive and well for more than a year, the country music crooner is “hankering” to turn Christmas 2016 into an “extra special one for his lady love and her boys,” citing an insider who described Blake’s extravagant plans.

“[Shelton] loves Christmas and he is really going all out this year.”

Noting that this Christmas marks Blake’s and Gwen’s second holiday together (he flew Stefani to Oklahoma last year), the source said that this year is different, because “it feels like they are a real family.” And that apparently translates to lots and lots of presents for both Stefani and her sons.

“Blake has been shopping up a storm for Gwen and the boys,” added the insider. “He basically bought everything Toys ‘R’ Us sells for young boys, including Minecraft, Pokemon and Tech Deck supplies.”

And it doesn’t stop there. Shelton has a plan for entertaining Stefani’s sons on his property, according to the source, who revealed that he “likes to get the boys some good old country presents like real bows and arrows which they shoot on his property.” The country music crooner and Gwen were spotted piling wrapped Christmas presents onto a private jet as they prepared to fly out of Los Angeles.

In addition, Gwen turned to Snapchat to flaunt just how much fun she and Blake are having celebrating the holidays, noted ET. Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, made homemade gnocchi.

In addition to fun with cooking, the two are enjoying their time in Shelton’s Oklahoma home. Stefani shared sightings ranging from wild turkey sightings and a gorgeous sunset to Christmas lights. And despite those allegations that the wedding has been delayed, ET pointed out that Gwen and Blake “appear to be just as happy as they were one year ago, when they were spotted spending the holidays” with his family.

