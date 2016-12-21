Walmart Christmas Eve Hours: What Time Will Stores And Malls Close December 24? Here’s The List

What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve, and what time will other retail stores and malls close their doors on Saturday night? If you still have holiday gifts to buy, get your list together, and check out the list below for a complete rundown of holiday store hours for popular retailers including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Toys R Us, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Pink, Macy’s, Old Navy, and more.

This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday, so if you are headed to the mall to finish up your holiday shopping, expect crowded parking lots, long lines, empty shelves, and the worst thing of all, stores that have closed early for the holiday, including the always popular Walmart and Walmart Superstores.

Last year, Walmart stores stayed open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but that’s not the case for 2016. According to CNN Money, the company has decided to lock their doors at 6 p.m. this year to give their employees a much-needed break. And yes, all Walmart stores will be closed on Christmas Day as well.

Not all retail stores and malls will close early on December 24, and there are a few options if you can’t get out to shop until after Walmart closes. Here’s a list of retail store closing times (including grocery stores) for Christmas Eve, as well as some information about stores that will be open 24-hours a day in the days leading up to Santa’s big night.

2016 Christmas Eve store closing times

Before we get to the list of retail store holiday hours, keep in mind that it’s not just your favorite big-box stores, mall stores, and grocery stores that will be closing early on Christmas Eve. According to the U.S. Postal Service, the lobby areas at most post office branches will close at noon and will not reopen until Monday, December 26. If your bank is normally open on a Saturday, call ahead to find out if they are observing special holiday hours.

Whether you need gift cards, toys, clothing, electronics, or just some gift wrap and tape, a number of stores will be open as late as 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. According to CNBC, Kohl’s will be open around-the-clock from December 20 through closing time on Christmas Eve. Toys R Us will stay open for 39 straight hours starting December 23.

Here’s a breakdown by closing time of some of the most popular retailers in the U.S. Closing times may vary by location, so it’s always a good idea to call ahead.

6 p.m. — According to the Balance, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Walmart, Dillards, JC Penney, Barnes & Noble, Lowe’s, the Apple Store, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and Trader Joe’s will lock their doors at 6 p.m. local time.

7 p.m. — Old Navy, Publix, Meijer, and Rite-Aid in most locations will close for the holiday at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

8 p.m. — Most H-E-B and Whole Foods will stay open on December 24 until 8 p.m. local time.

9 p.m. — Shop ’til you drop at Albertson’s, REI, and Toys R Us until 9 p.m. local time, but don’t forget gift wrap and boxes!

10 p.m. — Target will be open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and at least two other retailers will stay open ’til 10 for last-minute shoppers, including KMart and Big Lots.

If you are hoping to get to popular mall stores like Pink, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, Bath and Body Works, and Aeropostale, the closing times for these stores will rely on the holiday hours set by the mall the stores are in.

If the store does not have an exit door separate from the mall, as is the case with JCPenney, Old Navy, and Macy’s stores, shoppers can expect to find the store closing times to be in accordance with the mall’s operating hours.

Have you finished your Christmas shopping or will you be heading out to buy gifts on Christmas Eve?

[Featured Image By Christopher Furlong/Getty Images]