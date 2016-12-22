Watch Leah Remini Talk ‘Fair Game’ As Church Of Scientology Creates Website To Discredit Her [Video]

(Disclaimer: the Church of Scientology denies the practice of “Fair Game” and says it is not practiced).

Leah Remini has had it with Scientology and she wants everyone to know what she believes its abusive practices are. In her new, eight-part docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini systematically strips away the organization’s allure and reveals disturbing allegations of harassment, abuse, and violence in the billion-dollar corporation’s underbelly. In the first episode “Disconnection,” Remini explains a practice the church uses to break apart families when someone leaves or becomes viewed as an enemy of the church. You may watch each of the five episodes of Scientology and the Aftermath that have currently aired in the video links below. While “Disconnection” is disturbing to watch, it pales in comparison to the next episode “Fair Game.” But what is more troubling than Leah Remini’s exposé on the group many experts refer to as a cult, is that the Church of Scientology publicly proved that they do practice Fair Game by creating negative websites in attempts to not only discredit Leah Remini but those who appear in the A&E series.

We’ve met a lot of former Scientologists in Scientology and the Aftermath and each shares his or her own account of disconnection, verbal and physical abuse, being kept away from family, friends, and loved ones, and extreme cases of mind control and brainwashing. We’ve also heard harrowing stories about what it means to become fair game. The Church of Scientology disavows the claims made by everyone in the series. Additionally, the Church of Scientology has issued two statements repudiating Leah Remini’s claims. The statements not only publicly bash Leah Remini and Mike Rinder, who used to serve Scientology, but the Church of Scientology seems to fail to realize their videos and website prove the claims made by former Scientologists. According to Mike Rinder’s statements on the show, he was the International Spokesperson for Scientology for 20 years, and a Scientologist for 46. On the new website created by the Church of Scientology, Mike Rinder held a junior position for his last five years as a Scientologist. YouTube is full of videos showing Mike Rinder repeatedly defending and speaking up for Scientology in numerous interviews. Watch the video below for an explanation of L. Ron Hubbard’s rules regarding Fair Game.

Beginning at the 6:47 mark in the Episode “Fair Game” of Scientology and the Aftermath, Mike Rinder describes the Scientology practice of “Fair Game” and how it was his job to use the practice on others.

“Part of my job was to discredit and destroy critics who spoke out against the church. If the Church believed that someone was an enemy and needed to be silenced or destroyed, it was my job, and I did it. If I was told to follow someone, I made it happen. If I was told to discredit someone, dig up dirt on them, get their backgrounds investigated, I made it happen. Everything from following them 24 hours a day to having people camped outside their home, to people knocking on their door, to being vilified on the Internet, to following them to wherever they travel. I was the guy.”

Will Leah Remini spend the rest of her life looking over her shoulder due to Scientology’s practice of fair game?

As Mike Rinder begins to tell his horrifying account of how things went desperately wrong within Scientology, leading to his escape, the Church of Scientology confirmed his story in an attempt to deny it. Where Mike Rinder stated his family had disconnected from him and refused to have anything to do with him because he left Scientology, the Church added videos to their website where Rinder’s family members take turns to describe how horrible of a person he was and always has been.

While Mike Rinder claimed that the church would stop at nothing in the practice of discrediting a person, the church indirectly responded by having his ex-wife speak in a video describing him as an abusive person who shattered her arm to the point she will never be able to use it properly. This is the same family that was the subject of a recorded altercation that occurred when Mike Rinder was speaking to BBC reporter John Sweeney. You may watch that video below.

Leah Remini and Mike Rinder talk about their own personal experiences in Episode 2 “Fair Game.” You may watch that full episode in the video below.

In 1995, a Scientologist named Lisa McPherson died while under the care of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, Inc. (Flag). A negligent homicide investigation ensued until ultimately charges were dropped against the church. Mike Rinder spoke on behalf of the Church of Scientology in many interviews regarding the case. You may watch Mike as he speaks on Scientology’s behalf in the videos below. You might notice that Mike Rinder used the same verbal tactics then, that are being employed against him now. It seems the Church of Scientology held a high degree of trust in Rinder as he spoke on their behalf when faced with homicide allegations.

What do you think about Scientology and Fair Game? Do you think the websites, videos and statements issued by the Church of Scientology are examples of Fair Game?

