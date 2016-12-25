‘Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood’ Release Date, New Class, And Collector’s Edition Announced At Fan Festival 2016

With Heavensward tackled and conquered by many, players have been wondering what new challenge awaits.

Square Enix has answered, announcing more details about the upcoming expansion to Final Fantasy XIV called Stormblood. The announcement was made at this year’s Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Tokyo. A previous announcement had been made at a Fan Festival in Las Vegas back in October, but new information has surfaced in regards to what players can expect. The last expansion was huge, granting players a plethora of new bells and whistles: new classes, new gear, and an increase to the overall level cap. Square Enix looks to be doing the same with the new expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood is set to take place in Ala Mhigo. It was highly suspected that Ala Mhigo would be the source of the new expansion, as the territory is considered one of many major settings that set the stage for Final Fantasy XIV’s story. The main antagonist for the new expansion, Zenos, will most likely have strong ties to these highlands. We don’t know much about the mysterious character or those that may surround him, but epic boss battles are sure to be included when Stormblood hits consoles.

We've added tons of new Stormblood images to the official Facebook gallery! https://t.co/2OLcsITPvQ #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/1wcY6bwdG2 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) December 25, 2016

We were already introduced to new classes in Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward. The Dark Knight, the Machinist, and the Astrologian were all added to the impressive number of roles that a player could take. Taking on the responsibility of tank, DPS, and healer, these classes offered diversity in how teams were composed. According to IGN, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will see the arrival of the Red Mage class. A class that has been included in multiple Final Fantasy installments, this class uses a mix between physical and magic attacks. Small teasers of the class have been spotted, and it appears that the Red Mage will wield what looks to be rapiers and vials that chain attacks.

Final Fantasy XIV will also bring swimming and diving with the new Stormblood expansion. This is a first for players, and Square Enix has explained that these abilities will be learned over the course of the new update. According to a report by GameSpot, players will also be receiving an increase to inventory and a revamped battle system. It’s clear that Square Enix intends to give players new and old a worthy update. Class skills will most likely be evaluated, changed or removed for ease of use. Alongside this, the level cap will increase from 60 to 70.

Here's a close-up look at some of the #Stormblood CE contents revealed earlier today at Tokyo #FanFest2016. Pre-orders start 1/24/17! pic.twitter.com/mtGJxvaXNk — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) December 24, 2016

If Stormblood and its new details aren’t enough to entice you, there’s also the matter of the Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Collector’s Edition that will be available. As you would expect, such a grand purchase will yield unique collectibles. These include special artwork by Yoshitaka Amano, an exclusive Zenos figure, and in-game items, just to name a few.

The estimated release date for Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood is June 20 of next year. Players can expect a new raid to come with the expansion, titled “Return to Ivalice.” Being a nod to previous Final Fantasy titles, nostalgia is almost guaranteed for those who have been following the game’s many installments. A new primal will also be introduced in Stormblood: Lakshmi, Lady of Bliss. A new race, the Ananta, will be the new primal’s source of worship. These appear to be women with a snake’s physical traits, suggesting that players will be tackling new threats alongside making new allies.

Ultimately, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood is shaping up to be quite the update. If you’re into MMOs and want to be a part of fresh content, June will definitely prove fruitful.

How do you feel about the details of the new expansion so far? Do you think it’ll be worth the exploration? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]