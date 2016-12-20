Nostradamus Predictions 2017: Is World War 3 Imminent?

Although Nostradamus’ predictions for 2017 remain a topic of debate, his followers believe his quatrains indicate World War 3 is a clear and immediate threat.

In recent weeks several sources have reported the philosopher’s verses, which were published in the late 1500s, indicate China will rise to power, Russia will unite with the Ukraine, and Italy will face financial ruin. The most frightening of Nostradamus’ supposed predictions for 2017 include the threat of World War 3.

A native of Saint-Remy-de-Provence, France, Michel de Nostradame was an intelligent child, who had a keen interest in languages, mathematics, and astrology.

As reported by Biography, Michel began studying medicine at the University of Avignon at the age of 14. However, as the university was closed amid a devastating outbreak of the bubonic plague, he was forced to suspend his formal education after just one year.

Over the next eight years, Nostradame traveled throughout France studying herbal remedies. He later worked as an apothecary before enrolling in the University of Montpelier to complete his degree.

According to reports, Michel changed his last name to Nostradamus after receiving his doctorate and his license to practice medicine.

Following graduation, Nostradamus focused on treating victims of the deadly plague.

At the time, there was no known cure for the bubonic plague. However, Michel’s herbal remedies, which included rosehip lozenges, appeared to ease the associated symptoms. He also placed his patients on low-fat diets, and reduced the spread of bacteria by “keeping his patients clean” and promptly moving those who perished.

According to many accounts, Nostradamus was highly respected for his seemingly effective treatment methods and the subsequent reduction in plague deaths.

Unfortunately, he was unable to save the lives of his own wife and children — who succumbed to the devastating disease. As a direct result, Michel Nostradamus lost his standing in the medical community.

In the years following the deaths of his wife and two children, Nostradamus traveled throughout Greece, Italy, and Turkey, where he reportedly visited ancient mystery schools. According to reports, Michel “experienced a psychic awakening” during his travels and subsequently began making predictions about future events.

Nostradamus later arranged his predictions into a collection of four-line verses, called quatrains. His first publication, which is titled Les Prophéties de M. Michel Nostradamus, was published in 1555 and contained 353 quatrains. As reported by CSICOP.org, the remaining quatrains were published in later volumes.

Although the accuracy of Nostradamus’ predictions remains a point of controversy, his quatrains have been applied to numerous events throughout history, including the rise of Adolph Hitler, the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster, and the September 11, 2011, terrorist attacks.

Some sources are claiming Nostradamus’ predictions for 2017 point to the beginning of World War 3 and the ultimate demise of the United States of America.

As reported by Express, Nostradamus’ predictions for 2017 include a devastating financial crisis in Italy, a truce between Russia and the Ukraine, civil unrest in Latin America, and the collapse of a “superpower,” which is believed to be the United States of America, at the hands of a new leader — who is assumed to be President-elect Donald Trump.

Most disturbingly, Express points to a prediction, which could indicate World War 3 is imminent.

“The most terrifying of the alleged prophecies is a ‘Hot War’ over global warming and diminishing resources, with the greatest threats said to be biological warfare and terrorism.”

Although the article attributes the dire predictions to Nostradamus, it is important to note that specific quatrains are not referenced by the author.

Nostradamus’ predictions for 2017 are most likely derived from individual interpretations of Michel’s original work. Therefore, it is impossible to determine whether the predictions are accurate in any way. Although the United States of America is clearly in turmoil at this time, it is not a clear indication that World War 3 is a clear or immediate threat.

