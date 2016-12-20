‘Clash of Clans’ December 2016 Update: Everything You Need To Know About The Massive, Albeit Underwhelming Update

Just like Niantic’s Pokemon GO, Supercell’s Clash of Clans has officially rolled out its highly anticipated December 2016 update, featuring a number of notable changes to the game. Just like Pokemon GO, however, Clash of Clans‘ Winter 2016 update was deemed by numerous players as a pretty underwhelming patch, with most of the game’s improvements being exclusive to high-level players. Apart from this, a number of rumored features that were speculated to be added to the game were absent in the latest update as well.

Maintenance complete! The Winter Update is live! ???? pic.twitter.com/185VaTC3mv — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) December 19, 2016

The specifics of the Clash of Clans Winter 2016 update have been outlined by Supercell in the popular mobile strategy game’s official forums, where one of the developer’s staff has listed down the main aspects of the title’s most recent patch. Heralding the changes are new TH11 attack levels, composed of Barbarian King levels 41-45, Archer Queen levels 41-45, Clan Castle level 7, Golem level 6, Hog Rider level 7 and Poison Spell level 5. Supercell has stated that the new attack levels are designed in order to sharpen the line between the gameplay of TH10 and TH11 players.

A number of units and spells have also been given a notable buff, with the Poison Spell getting a bigger radius, the Witch getting an increase in HP and damage, and Balloons, Dragons, and P.E.K.K.A. getting a DPS boost. The Wizard Tower level 10 has been announced for TH11, and the Wizard Tower level 9 has also become available to TH10 players. Level 12 Walls for TH11 players were also announced in the update, though gamers are given a 50-piece cap.

Supercell has been pretty generous with the Clash of Clans December 2016 update, as the patch rolled out several upgrade discounts on a number of units. With the latest update, players would be able to upgrade Barbarian King levels 31-40, Archer Queen levels 26-40, Wall levels 10-11, Wizard Tower levels 3-9, Clan Castle levels 5-6, Hog Rider (all levels) and Golem (all levels). With this addition, players would be able to acquire better-performing units at a significantly lesser cost.

While most of the updates for the Clash of Clans December 2016 update are targeted towards specific units and structures in the popular mobile game, the patch also added new options for some of the game’s features. New 15-minute and 30-minute options for Friendly War challenges have been added, Clan Mail cooldown has been reduced from 12 hours to just 1 hour and Builder Suggestions have been organized in a more efficient way. Lastly, the icons for the game’s units have been updated, featuring new artwork, and the first Clasharama Christmas event has been announced for Friday.

This Friday, get ready for a very #Clasharama Christmas special! pic.twitter.com/7tSLSlBKYI — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) December 21, 2016

Inasmuch as the Clash of Clans Winter 2016 update featured numerous changes to the game, numerous players have expressed their disappointment at Supercell since the majority of the patch is still only geared towards the highest-ranking players in the game. Though TH9 players and below are included in the price and time reductions for some of the game’s units, the really great updates, such as the new unit levels, have once more become exclusive to TH10 and TH11 players. With this, numerous players have aired their frustration, stating that the December 2016 update, just like last Winter’s patch, is largely a disappointment.

Last year, Supercell debuted TH11 for Clash of Clans during its December 2015 update. While that patch offered a brand new vista to the game, its exclusivity meant that a huge number of players were not able to enjoy the new changes to the mobile title at all. Unfortunately, it seems like the very same thing happened this time around again. In a way, the disgruntled players have a notable point, especially since the Clash of Clans December 2016 update was being built up to be one of the most significant patches to the game. Thus, when it turned out to simply be an update filled with balancing and a few discounts, the players’ disappointment was unsurprising.

After all, leaks and rumors about the Clash of Clans Winter 2016 update were very encouraging, with data mining efforts unearthing references to water battles and other rumors pointing to the release of exclusive VR content for the game. While these rumored features might still see the light of day, fans of Clash of Clans might be in for a significantly longer wait. Then again, Supercell has always been a very hands-on developer, asking the community on a consistent basis about their feedback on the game’s latest update. Thus, with the Clash of Clans December 2016 update seemingly becoming a disappointment for numerous players, gamers could rest assure that in true Supercell fashion, their grievances would eventually be addressed.

