Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Vulgar Pictures With Almost Nude Hostesses To Taunt Zayn Malik?

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has released some raunchy pictures after her Saturday night blowout in London, while just across town her former fiancé, Zayn Malik was filming his music video for the much anticipated Fifty Shades Darker movie theme song. The Little Mix star, Perrie Edwards, released some rather raunchy, and perhaps embarrassing, pictures of her saucy night out in London, where she indulged in a deluge of saucy antics, detailing the night’s events and happenings through for her fans via her Snapchat account. Perrie ensured that she was looking particularly naughty in her Fifty Shades, bondage-inspired outfit, posing for photos that seemed to both taunt her ex, as well as create some possible embarrassment for the Little Mix singer.

The 24-year-old singer was feeling in a particularly naughty mood when she hit the town on Saturday night, offering to perform a steamy lap dance for a friend before posing with the clubs nearly naked hostesses for some taunting pictures. Heading into the club the South Shields-born superstar threw herself into a myriad of embarrassing and raunchy shenanigans, giving on-lookers a taste of her sexy lap dancing maneuvers. Holding her hair atop her head and arching her back, the blonde star, Perrie Edwards gave an extremely lucky by-stander a steamy dance while he sat on the sofa looking on appreciatively, snapping some dirty pictures.

Unable to resist Snapchatting throughout the night, the Edwards and her pals brushed off their vocal cords, drinks in hand, to belt out some of the biggest and most popular RnB classics. Ginuwine’s 1996 hit “Pony”, a song synonymous with the 2012 male stripper feature film, Magic Mike, blasted in the background while Perrie snapped some raunchy pics of her and her friends lip-syncing the smash hit as part of the Saturday night antics. Drinks in hand the girls gazed into the camera while performing a rather out of sync versions of Ne-Yo’s 2006 hit “Sexy Love”, as well as the 2004 smash hit “Let Me Love You” by Mario.

The vulgar pictures released by the Little Mix star Perrie Edwards have sparked even more rumors that she is turning up the heat with her apparent new beau, Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a source telling The Mirror that the singer bought her family and friends Arsenal merchandise for Christmas. “Things are hotting up between the pair – they love spending time with each other and make each other laugh a lot.”

.@LittleMix´s Perrie Edwards Perrie Edwards wears #leather pants while out at Cirque Nightclub in Londonhttps://t.co/k31waaXFMu pic.twitter.com/AuivmnPS4R — CelebritiesInLeather (@celebsinleather) January 8, 2017

The singer gave her Instagram fans the apparent nod that things were heating up between them when she decided to follow the 23-year-old footballer, adding to the only 80 people that she follows on the social media site. After the Little Mix stars documented break-up from her former fiancé, One Direction star Zayn Malik in August 2015, rumors of her romance with the football player started after he was spotted showing his support for her during an X Factor performance, sources telling The Sun.

“He didn’t take his eyes off her throughout the entire thing and he didn’t stop smiling. Afterwards he took pictures with fans and took time to chat to people in the audience, he seems like a genuinely nice man.”

Perrie Edwards was definitely having a good time and seemed to taunt her ex through the provocative images and cleavage-laden outfit that the Little Mix star posted through the raunchy pictures on Snapchat. Similarly, she snapped pics of herself with the clubs almost naked hostesses, sporting only tiny thongs and paw print paintings to cover their bare essentials. There is no doubt that the Little Mix star, Perrie Edwards, raunchy pictures have captured her fans attention, but let’s hope that the pics are not too much of an embarrassment to the group.



