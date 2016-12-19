Apple AirPods Hit Stores But Sell Out Immediately

The Apple AirPods went on sale at a select amount of Apple Store retail locations Monday morning. So far, the AirPods have received excellent reviews. Rolling Stone described the AirPods as “pretty f***ing cool.”

“And while $159 is still a pretty penny to spend on far less than audiophile-grade headphones, it’s a bargain for the experience of walking around, totally wire-free, with a personal soundtrack pumped directly into your brain. In a nutshell: pretty fu***cool.”

The review adds that connecting these buds is far easier than connecting other Bluetooth products. Forbes also likes the AirPods and says they are made of pure magic.

“That’s right folks, these Bluetooth wireless headphones require no button pushing or connection with the physical world. They are simply magical. Many wizards worked tirelessly on either the optical sensor and motion accelerometer technology or the marketing campaign. The lines are blurred. Magic does that.”

Users on Reddit have mostly good things to say about the AirPods.

“Having used AirPods for a few hours today, I can say the audio quality is better than standard Apple EarPods, however, you do have a little bit of that ambient/white noise lingering around that you get with any Bluetooth earphones/headphones at low volume. Once you pass about the second notch on the volume, this disappears,” claims Reddit user ChrisMorrisOrg, who adds that the buds didn’t fall out of his ears after shaking his head around.

According to The Verge, some Apple stores began to sell the AirPods Monday morning.

“After going on sale for preorder last week, following an extended delay from the original October launch window, Apple’s AirPods officially launched today. So if you missed out on the first wave of shipments online, you can now try your luck in stores.”

The article adds that Apple isn’t making it easy to check inventory in stores, and the website couldn’t confirm AirPods availability over the phone. They concluded that the best way to check stock is to randomly go to an Apple Store.

According to Twitter, there were actually people waiting in line to buy the AirPods.

I was 12th in line for AirPods. There were 17 total units. I got to one person infront of me. There were two units left… He got two. ???? — Brandon Havard (@BrandonJHavard) December 19, 2016

Mac Rumors confirms that the in-store pickup tool on Apple’s website isn’t the best way to gauge availability.

“Apple’s in-store Personal Pickup tool has yet to be added to the AirPods product page, so customers would be wise to call their local store ahead of time to confirm availability before making the trip. Apple appears to have set a typical limit of 2 AirPods purchases per customer in stores.”

The article adds that customers who ordered the AirPods within the first hour or so last week began to receive their AirPods on Monday, and more will receive their new buds on Tuesday or Wednesday. Some commenters after the article just don’t understand the hype.

“Honestly, I love Apple as much as anyone on this board, but I’m a bit mystified by all the hype surrounding this product. What am I missing?” asks Col4bin.

“I could understand if they were selling NES Classic Editions but lining up for headphones is silly,” claims JDillings.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lam/Getty Images]