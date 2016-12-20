‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For Dec. 20, Sepiks Perfected Nightfall

The Dawning event has breathed some new life into Destiny for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners. The new Strike Scoring for both Heroic and Nightfall Strikes combined with Sparrow Racing League has broken up the monotony and given players new goals to achieve plus new ways to play. The fun continues for the week starting Tuesday, December 20, with a a new Nightfall and another shot at the coveted Ice Breaker Exotic Sniper Rifle.

As a reminder, The Dawning event will run through January 3, 2017. Strike Scoring will continue to hang around after that time, but Sparrow Racing will be relegated to private matches. In the meantime, be sure to pick up the Elite Bounties from Commander Zavala in the Tower and be sure to check out the new Bounties from Petra in the Reef.

Nightfall — Sepiks Perfected

Old Russia, Earth The Fallen House of Devils has found a way to resurrect Sepiks, their exalted Servitor and one time God. Fight to the Devils’ Lair and destroy him.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Berserk — Minions of the Darkness won’t flinch, even after massive damage.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Void Burn — Void damage from any source is greatly increased.

Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Aksis

The second of the two Wrath of the Machine Raid challenges. For this challenge, at least one player on the Fireteam will need to supercharge and stun Aksis on each teleport. This is on every teleport, not just once per phase. Designating three players to handle this duty is the simplest solution, and they need to stand on plates located on the right, left, and back middle of the arena to do so. This leaves all three teleport locations covered when Aksis teleports to them.

Rewards include the SIVA Ornament and Exotic Engram on Hard mode difficulty. Meanwhile, 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode is also available, along with a Vosik’s Venom Emblem.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Keksis the Betrayed Fallen 2 Sylok, the Defiled Hive 3 Overmind Minotaur Vex

Modifiers

Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased

Ironclad — More enemies have shields.

Super Kill Bonus — Super kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Light Show — With your Fireteam, generate Orbs of Light in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Shock Trooper — Use Arc abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Oryx (Guide)



The Destiny King’s Fall Raid challenge caps off this week with special conditions to beat Oryx. The Challenge mode condition is that players must detonate 16 Blight bombs at the same time to bring Oryx’s health down from full to almost zero.

The rewards for Normal Mode are a guaranteed 320 Helmet or Primary Weapon, 320 Artifact, and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 Helmet or Primary Weapon, a 330 Artifact, Emblem, and a new Ship.

Please consult this Inquisitr article for a full guide on how to beat the Oryx hard mode challenge.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok

This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Mayhem Clash

Doubles

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Back To Basics Exercise your skills in the Clash match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Get 25 Ability Kills 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Clean Up Get 150 enemy kills with your fireteam during a SIVA Crisis Strike to earn “Brutal Efficiency” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved”, “Silver Tier Achieved”, or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Crushing Blows Use the Iron Battle Axe or powerful enemy weapons to decimate hostile threats. 5,000 500 Stay Down Defeat Fallen. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Vandals Complete Vandal encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Perun Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted. 32 (75) Intellect /

35 (78) Strength 88% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster. 63 (106) Discipline 83% Memory of Felwinter Lose your super, but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy. 158 (201) Discipline/

86 (129) Strength 321%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Baroness Grayris. Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Shattered Coast on Venus. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Grace Generate 15 Orbs of Light in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Treasure Open the Queen’s Treasure Chest in the Level 41 Prison of Elders. 1,500 250 Queen’s Eye Kill 30 Taken with precision shots. 1,500 250

