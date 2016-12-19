Guilt-Free Christmas Gifts For Women: Lingerie, Workout Gear And Jewelry That Helps The Poor

With Christmas Day fast approaching, gift-giving can rack up serious good feelings on the part of the recipients and the gift givers — but also nice credit card balances as well, which can bring feelings of guilt. However, somehow knowing that you’re buying beautiful gifts for yourself or loved ones and helping the disenfranchised all at the same time makes everyone feel better. That’s why companies like Naja make the gift-buying decisions easier. Not only do companies like Naja have pretty lingerie and workout gear that people would love to receive and wear — they are one of the companies that has adopted the giving-back philosophy that makes altruism fun.

According to the active-wear page on the Naja website, each product purchased via their website helps another woman. Therefore, spending $50 on a pair of Serena Capri black pants or $65 on a Nina Strappy Sport Bra goes well beyond buying new exercise clothing. The $60 Zola Hi-Neck Tigress jog bra is already listed as sold out on the Naja website, proving its popularity. Still available as of this writing are bras like the Ana Strappy Sport Bra with ivory flowers as a design. Other items in their lingerie collection are listed as sold out or available for sale.

“Naja products are made by single mothers or women heads of households. We pay above market wages, provide health benefits and child education stipends. With each bra you’ll receive a lingerie wash bag hand-made in the homes of women in extreme poverty. Kick butt in superhero style. Our new activewear line is eco-conscious, digitally printed, lifts in all the right places.”

With beauties like the Steffi Bustier in black, running $85, but going from sizes 32B up to 36DD, it’s easy to see why this firm is gaining buzz. Therefore, dropping cash on Naja lingerie could kill two birds with one stone: Not only could a woman buy herself or her loved one a great new set of undies or workout gear to inspire her to hit the gym, but the “Tigress Active Collection” could also give her good feelings about helping out another woman in need.

Another website adopting the giving-back philosophy is Delicacies Jewelry, a company that designs its jewelry for foodies who like to wear their food via the jewelry that’s been inspired by real-life eats. With so many social media mavens posting pics of their delectable dishes, the firm took the love of food one step further by creating pendants and bracelets based on food.

As seen on the jewelry company’s website, they’ve hooked up with celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson and along with the Delicacies CGO Andrew Zimmern has launched Chef’s Table. It’s a function that will tap the powers of three famous chefs yearly to fight hunger via a shared love of eating. Therefore, buying jewelry from the unique retailers makes “Delicacies Dollars” – which represents monies given directly to charities that fight hungry. The first donation in April went to Share Our Strength/ No Kid Hungry, which was the charity chosen by Zimmern.

“Wear generosity. Feed (your) humanity. Every purchase helps feed the hungry. Delicacies’ Chief Giving Officer Andrew Zimmern welcomes Chef Marcus Samuelsson (and his charity Three Goats) to our giving efforts.”

Photos like the above one from the company’s social media page, showing a hand with a big chunk of ginger, prove that some people seriously love food. And the company has tapped into the fact that some people love food so much — along with natural food ingredients — that they are willing to wear their food choices as jewelry. The #12daysofingredients hashtag is one of the labels being used to promote the endeavor on social media, with jewelry pendants that include everything from cows to corn falling under the label.

