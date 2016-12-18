New Study Shows Victims Of Child Abuse Have Future Health Problems

The BBC is reporting that a new study shows that victims of child abuse are prone to have future health problems.

Researchers have followed over 8,000 people born in 1958, now over the age of 50, who were victims of child abuse. The study, conducted by the University College London team, shows that those who suffered child abuse were 70 percent more likely to suffer from long-term illnesses.

Further, the study revealed that victims of child abuse were less likely to own their own homes by the time they turn 50. Victims who dealt with multiple forms of abuse had double the chance of long-term illnesses and other bad outcomes.

The study compared those who suffered from abuse as children to those who did not receive any sort of child abuse. This study has been published in U.S. Journal, and it clearly shows how child abuse and neglect can cause socio-economic impacts on people their whole lives.

Researchers also revealed that child abuse victims have a more difficult time with reading and math during their adolescent years. Also, victims of child abuse could potentially have harder time finding jobs and progressing in the job market.

What researchers were unable to determine is why victims of child abuse often have “poorer standards of living.” The study revealed that a person’s health can be affected by hardship and poor living standards.

The lead researcher, Dr. Snehal Pinto Pereira of UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, explained their findings more in detail.

“Our findings suggest that maltreated children grow up to face socio-economic disadvantage. This is important because such disadvantage could in turn influence the health of individuals affected and also that of their children. As well as highlighting the importance of prevention of maltreatment in childhood, our research identified poor reading and mathematics skills as a likely connecting factor from child neglect to poor adult outcomes. This suggests that action is needed to improve and support these abilities in neglected children.”

With this study, a sad outcome follows child abuse victims. Not only do they suffer as children, but the suffering continues with them as they grow older.

If you or someone you know is suffering from child abuse, seek help. The ChildHelp National Child Abuse Hotline is available 24 hours, seven days a week. You will speak directly with professional crisis counselors and the program offers interventions, emergency services, social services, as well as support services.

By calling 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453), you will receive help for the following:

If you need help and wish to speak with a counselor

If you are in a crisis and need encouragement and support

If you are wondering what the signs are to spot child abuse

If you need connected to resources in your area

If you are wondering what the process is to report child abuse

If you want to know how to report child abuse

If you are a survivor of child abuse and need support

If you need to know more about ChildHelp Services to help you or your child

If you need information mailed to you

It is important to know that ChildHelp cannot take a child away from his or her home if she is a victim of abuse, but they will help to lead you in the right direction. Although they cannot guarantee a certain outcome, they can assist you by providing the best options, based on the situation.

Locally, you always have the option to speak with police or Child Protective Services (CPS) should you be a victim or suspect a child is a victim of abuse. According to Find Law, child abuse cases are tried in criminal courts, and the welfare of the children is typically handled in family court.

Although it is always important to realize that children get banged up and bruised sometimes, but if you are skeptical, here is a list of warning signs of child abuse.

Broken bones or internal injuries

Unexplained cuts, bruises, or burns

Extreme hunger or thirst

Unbelievable stories to explain injuries

Knowledge of sex at a young age

lack of personal hygiene and cleanliness

Remember, you can make a difference in a child’s life, as well as a child’s future. If you know of a child who is being abused, report it immediately.

[Featured Image by Shutterstock]