Nostradamus 2017 Predictions: Is World War 3 Coming?

Nostradamus is arguably the most famous prophet ever known to mankind. Nostradamus is a different type of prophet in the sense that his predictions need to be interpreted and the predictions could be interpreted in many different ways so they should be taken with a grain of salt. The reason his predictions need to be interpreted is due to the fact that Nostradamus would hide his predictions for the future in a four line riddle called a quatrain.

Those who have studied Nostradamus point to the fact that he predicted the rise of Hitler, nuclear weapons, and even his death as just a small sample of his accuracy through the centuries. Even though it is impossible to verify if prophecy is real or if Nostradamus was actually able to see the future, many people search for his predictions for the following year once the current year begins to draw to a close.

The Advertiser looks at what Nostradamus believed would come to pass in 2017. One of the biggest stories that gripped the world in 2016 was the election for the next president of the United States. Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. In one of his quatrains, Nostradamus appears to predict what Donald Trump will do in 2017.

“The false trumpet concealing madness will cause Byzantium to change its laws. From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants the edict withdrawn, changing money and standards.”

What that quatrain means is open to interpretation. Nostradamus has been known to use a play on words when it comes to naming an individual in his predictions. Experts believe that by using the term “false trumpet” he is speaking about Donald Trump. Due to the fact that Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in the popular vote by over 2 million votes, many are claiming that he is not their president. He is, in essence, a false president in their eyes.

Nostradamus experts claim that he also predicted a Donald Trump victory due to the interpretation of the following quatrain.

“The great shameless, audacious bawler. He will be elected governor of the army: The boldness of his contention. The bridge broken, the city faint from fear.”

One of Donald Trump’s major talking points during his campaign was the fact that China manipulates their currency. According to Nostradamus, China may begin the process of overtaking the United States as the number one superpower on the planet. Nostradamus predicts that China will cure the “economic imbalance” facing the world. How China will do this is not known or speculated on.

What does Nostradamus predict for Russia in 2017? Russia has been in the headlines lately as speculation states that they had a hand in determining the winner in the U.S. election last month, but Nostradamus predicts that peace will be accomplished between Russia and Ukraine. Nostradamus also predicts that this peace deal will be wildly supported by all of Europe.

Even though Nostradamus predicts peace between Russia and Ukraine, he also hints at the potential for a great war.

Sunday Express is also reporting on Nostradamus predictions for 2017. One of the more ominous predictions that they are reporting on is what is being referred to as “Hot Wars” with an emphasis on biological warfare. Could the term “Hot Wars” refer to World War III?

One topic that always interests people is what type of new technology will be embraced or invented in the new year. According to Nostradamus, cloud computing will become so commonplace that it is referred to as simply computing. The famous prophet also predicts that solar power as a form of renewable energy will be more widely embraced and that humanity could finally start to see the beginnings of commercial space travel. More Nostradamus predictions for 2017 can be found in the video below.

Do you think that Nostradamus could predict the future and that what he predicted will happen in 2017 will come true?

[Featured Image by Nikki Zalewski/Shutterstock]