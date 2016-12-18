‘Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma’ Original Video Animation Reveals Previews Of The Infamous Council Of Ten [Video]

The official website for the television anime series of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma just recently released a new trailer for its original video animation (OVA). In it, we are introduced to the infamous Council of Ten.

According to a written article by Anime News Network, they report, as mentioned above, the new trailer for the OVA was released on Saturday, December 17, and it introduced one of the more important groups in the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma manga and anime series, the Council of Ten. The trailer also confirms the reports that the OVA will have the Council of Ten, also known as the Elite Ten Council in the manga series, making an appearance. At this moment, we do not know what exactly the OVA is about or how said Council of Ten will be either a benefit or hindrance to Soma Yukihira, the protagonist of the series, but we do know through a teaser image that something between Yukihira and Eishi Tsukasa, the first seat on the Council of Ten, happens or might happen.

What happens between Soma Yukihira and Eishi Tsukasa is unknown at the moment but it is probably a good guess they compete in a “Shokugeki” or “Food War” given the name of the series.

The OVA will ship in a DVD as part of a special edition bundle with the 25th manga volume of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma on July 4, 2017. Also on the DVD, there will be an earlier anime included that was debuted at the Jump Special Anime Festa event on November 27. It will ship on May 2. Finally, the bundle special DVD will also include a feature short video titled Nakama Ryō-ban Shokugeki no Soma: Ukiyo wa Mazui yo.

For fans of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma following the series strictly by the anime, this is the first time they will see the Council of Ten. Only certain members have made full appearances throughout the two seasons of the anime so far. The first is, of course, the co-lead character, Erina Nakiri. She first appears in the second episode of the first season in which she is tasked with accepting new transfer students into Tõtsuki Academy. Through her sheer stubbornness and denial that Soma Yukihira could make a dish that even she can’t deny, she fails his entrance test. As we all know, Yukihira ends up getting accepted nevertheless.

Other Council of Ten appearances include Satoshi Isshiki who is a fellow dorm mate of Soma Yukihira at the Polar Star Dormitory and Etsuya Eizan who tried his best to stop Yukihira during the Tõtsuki Autumn Election.

As for those who followed Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma through the manga series either exclusively or before watching the anime, the Council of Ten already made their full appearance in the 118 chapter. During that chapter, they ate lunch with the eight contestants of the Tõtsuki Autumn Election. Needless to say, it was a very awkward situation for both parties.

The Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma OVA will, as mentioned earlier, release on July 4, 2017. For those who have yet to catch up with the anime series, both seasons can be watched in its entirety, fully subtitled on Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by FUNimation]