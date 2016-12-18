UFO Researcher’s Death Inquest Begins: Max Spiers ‘Vomited Two Liters Of Black Fluid,’ Investigation Hears

The questionable circumstances surrounding the death of UFO and conspiracy theory researcher Max Spiers has prompted a coroner’s inquest in Canterbury, where he was from and where his body was recently repatriated at his mother’s request. It was at the mother’s insistence that her son did not die of natural causes in Poland, as a witness’s account that Spiers had vomited black fluid prior to his death eventually set the inquest in motion.

The Telegraph reported that the death inquest for Max Spiers began Monday, December 12, in Canterbury, Kent. Spiers died at the home of a friend in Otwock, Poland, on July 16, and Polish authorities signed off on the death as having occurred via natural causes. However, the conspiracy theory community began expressing doubts. Spiers’ mother, school teacher Vanessa Bates, joined the chorus of doubters, adding that her son had sent her a cryptic text message prior to his death that told her to investigate if he should die, because he was “in trouble.”

“It’s been a long time coming, but I’m just relieved that at last something is happening and there is a proper investigation and inquest,” Bates told reporters on Monday.

According to a statement, coroner’s investigations officer Caroline O’Donnell told the inquest that “Mr. Spiers became ill with a high temperature and was weak.”

The inquest was told, the Kentish Gazette reported, that Max Spiers, 39, the father of two children, had been in Poland to speak at a conference in Warsaw after having vacationed in Cyprus. O’Donnell said that the day after returning from the island, Spiers had taken ill and had reportedly vomited up two liters of black fluid.

“The friend called a doctor who attempted resuscitation before pronouncing him dead,” the coroner’s investigations officer said.

But conspiracy theory circles found Spiers’ death deserving of some sort of investigation almost immediately. With reports of his sickness prior to his death, many were suspicious, especially considering the type of research that Spiers was working on. According to the Daily Express, the famed conspiracy theorist had been delving into reports, allegations, and criminal investigations regarding a U.S. Army pedophilia ring centered around child abuse incidents that allegedly occurred at a child care facility at The Presidio in San Francisco in the late 1980s.

Although many accusations and allegations were made, with as many as 60 children allegedly involved, charges against military personnel were either dropped or never brought against the alleged perpetrators. Spiers believed that there was not only child abuse going on at the time (and subsequently covered up through legal non-action), but that the abuse had an occult element, that members throughout the military were taking part in a Satanic movement known as The Temple of Set, of which Lt. Col. Michael Aquino, stationed at The Presidio, was reportedly a known member, according to a 1988 account in the San Jose Mercury News.

Vanessa Bates said she received a text message from Spiers just days before his death.

“Your boy’s in trouble,” it read. “If anything happens, investigate.”

His mother was not the only recipient of Spiers’ fears. He told Polish YouTube channel PorozmawiajmyTV, in an appearance shortly before his untimely death, that he was investigating the U.S. Army pedophilia story and that “his life may be in danger” because of his probing, according to the Daily Mail.

“He was making a name for himself in the world of conspiracy theorists,” Bates said, according to Scotland’s Daily Record, “and had been invited to speak at a conference in Poland in July. He was staying with a woman who he had not known for long and she told me how she found him dead on the sofa.”

But Bates had her own thoughts that her son had not simply passed away.

“But I think Max had been digging in some dark places and I fear that somebody wanted him dead,” she continued. “Max was a very fit man who was in good health and yet he apparently just died suddenly on a sofa. All I have is a death certificate from the Polish authorities that it was from natural causes, but no postmortem was done so how can they tell that?”

According to the Kentish Gazette, after Spiers’ body was repatriated to the United Kingdom, a postmortem examination performed at QEQM (Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother) Hospital in Margate, Kent, was unable to determine the manner or cause of death.

At the inquest, Coroner Alan Blunsdon told the court he was still awaiting an official report from Polish authorities. He said he is hopeful that he can acquire the funding needed to forensically analyze Spiers’ laptop and mobile phone as well.

The inquest into Max Spiers’ death has been adjourned until February 22, 2017.

