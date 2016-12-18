‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Promo Video Reveals Anime Has Key Visuals And Returning Cast, Scheduled To Release In April 2017 [Video]

A new promotional trailer for the upcoming Boruto: Naruto Next Generation was recently released. It shows that the upcoming anime, which is scheduled to air in April 2017, has many key visuals and a returning cast.

According to a written article by the Anime News Network, they report that TV Tokyo opened a website on Saturday, December 17, to reveal said key visuals, cast, and a promotional video for the upcoming Boruto anime series titled Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Of course, the release mentioned above window of April 2017 was included in the information on said website. Anyways, the first information worth reporting is the return of certain voice actors from the anime move Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

Yuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki

Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha

Ryūichi Kijima as Mitsuki

Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki

Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of the mangas Naruto and Boruto, said that he “plans to make it [Boruto: Naruto New Generations] even better than Naruto, during an interview at the Jump Festa Event. For those who do not know, Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto first launched the Boruto manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on May 9, based on and as a sequel to Naruto. The manga’s main character is also the protagonist of Boruto: Naruto the Movie and the anime based off of it.

Apparently, hype for Boruto: Naruto New Generations (along with its movie) is getting a lot of promotion. For example, Boruto-related content is being featured in the Bandai Namco game Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4.

What is cool about the upcoming Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is that it continues from the 2015 anime movie Boruto: Naruto the Movie, and serves as a sequel to Naruto which has been running for who knows how long. To be frank, it is good we are getting a new series because Naruto was getting to a point when story arcs, or at least story elements, were starting to repeat themselves, something that both the manga and anime of One-Piece suffers from.

Nevertheless, Boruto: Naruto the Movie was a critical success. It is the 11th highest-grossing Japanese film and the 7th highest grossing anime film at the Japanese box office for 2015. It earned around $5.46 million during its debut giving the series itself its highest grossing opening. On August 25, it became the highest grossing film in Naruto making ¥2.02 billion in 19 days with 1.56 million admissions. As for the United States and Canada, it grossed over $919 thousand USD. As for reviews, Amy McNulty of the Anime News Network gave the film an overall grade of an A-. She called it a “step in the right direction for Masashi Kishimoto’s start of a New Era Project.

The only issue about Boruto: Naruto the Movie is that to this day, there are no plans to release it with English dubbing for American audiences. Thankfully, the lack of English dubbing for a movie does not spill over to English dubbing for an anime series. Anime series are far more successful in getting English dubbing more so than movies. Ergo, the chances of Boruto: Naruto New Generations getting English dubbing is high though most anime fans are strict loyalists and would rather watch the anime with subtitles in their language.

As mentioned earlier, Boruto: Naruto New Generations is scheduled to release in April of 2017. It is possible the date is not set in stone and may be pushed back especially if more time is needed to work on the anime.

[Featured Image by Toho Entertainment]