Marie Kondo Solves The Problem Of Procrastination, Features In The ‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival

Marie Kondo is a sensation of this decade, according to Vanity Fair. And the latest evidence is that her philosophy was featured in the Gilmore Girls revival show.

This year, Netflix released Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a limited-run revival series of the original show that ran on The WB from 2000 to 2006. Producers worked hard to pack the show with modern cultural references, including hit blockbuster Batman v Superman and Marie Kondo.

In fact, Vulture created a list of every modern reference in the revival series, noting that “there’s something odd in hearing your favorite WB characters make jokes about Marie Kondo.”

Even when the trailer was released, Marie Kondo fans knew that there would at least be a passing reference to everyone’s favorite tidying and organizational guru in the new revival series. In the trailer, Luke (Scott Patterson) is seen lecturing Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) on their diets (because everybody is a nutrition expert nowadays), while Emily (Kelly Bishop) is enthusiastic about the Marie Kondo trend. The full trailer also showed Kirk (Sean Gunn), who is seen crashing a dinner.

For those wondering who Marie Kondo is, she is a Japanese author who turned modern-era closets upside-down (literally). In her best-selling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Kondo explains how to become happier by simply tidying up.

Marie Kondo’s philosophy is to only keep the things that make you feel happy, things that you can cherish and things that you have only pleasant memories about. As Kondo puts it, those are the things that “spark joy in you.”

When Marie Kondo’s book was published in the U.S. in 2014, it didn’t become a best-seller instantly. It took a New York Times Home section reporter a few months to discover the book and write an article about it.

Since then, Marie Kondo has sold nearly six million copies of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, according to the New York Times.

Marie Kondo’s tips on making people happier and bringing joy have inspired a new trend called KonMari-ing. People have been KonMari-ing their closets and houses in order to find joy. In fact, KonMari-ing seems to have been mentioned everywhere.

Marie Kondo’s worldwide trend even inspired two parody books called The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*** and The Joy of Leaving Your Sh*t All Over the Place. There was even a joke about KonMari-ing on The Mindy Project.

In April this year, Marie Kondo presented a formal training program for her KonMari method. The author of the best-selling book, dressed in a cute ivory dress and silver high heels, took the stage at the Japan Society in New York to further explain her philosophy.

During the event, Marie Kondo, whose book has been on the New York Times best-seller list for 86 weeks, explained how people can organize the world by bringing more joy into their lives and keeping only positive things in their lives.

But most importantly, Marie Kondo has given birth to a new generation of people who proudly call themselves Konverts. Those people claim that KonMari-ing and de-cluttering methods have transformed their lives.

However, there are also those who are skeptical about Marie Kondo’s “organize-the-world” methods. The New York Times article contributor, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, wrote that one “professional American organizer” had sent her a picture of a copy of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, in which she marked Kondo’s methods with green and pink sticky notes.

As a result, there were 16 green sticky notes (approved) and more than 50 pink ones (disapproved). However, the number of Marie Kondo’s fans still outweighs the number of those who remain skeptical.

Marie Konda recently answered a series of questions on Quora, and the question that received the most attention related to overcoming procrastination when it comes to tidying.

According to Today, when asked, “What advice can you give someone who is stuck between being inspired by your books, and yet seemingly procrastinating from organizing their household?” Marie Kondo gave one small piece of advice that is likely to increase a procrastinator’s motivation to organize.

“I recommend that you take pictures of all of your rooms. You will be shocked how they look messier in pictures than they do when you are in them… By seeing your rooms objectively, you will be able to think “I want to change this that way” and come up with specific solutions.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]