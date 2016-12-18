Namibia Has Been Recycling Raw Sewage Into Drinking Water For Nearly 50 Years, Suggests An Option For Rest Of Planet

There are cities worldwide that are attempting to make the decision as to whether they should build facilities like the one that exists on the outskirts of Windhoek, the capital city of Namibia. In the middle of the desert, in a remote region of southern Africa, wastewater has been successfully recycled back into drinking water for nearly 50 years.

The plant in Namibia uses the most basic creatures to allow the result of recycled and drinkable water. Cutting edge technology in the form of bacteria allows the waste to be broken down and purified. PRI shares the process that allows for the results.

“Everything is done biologically, by the organisms,” explains Justina Haihambo, a process engineer at the plant. The bacteria help digest the human waste and pull it out of the water, essentially mimicking what happens in nature but a whole lot faster. Speed was important when the plant was built back in the 1960s, and it’s even more important today.

“The plant was originally designed to treat 27,000 cubic meters [of sewage] a day,” says Haihambo. “But now sometimes during peak hours, we have around 41,000 cubic meters a day. Way more than it was designed for.'”

This is due to the population of Windhoek having increased and it is on the verge of running out of water from natural sources. The reservoir local to the city is nearly empty. Pierre van Rensburg, who is the water department head, spoke about the shortage.

“Our next rainy season is expected in January [or] February next year, but we know before that the dams will be out. And we also don’t know how much rain we will get. We went through the last rainy season without having any inflow on the dams.”

Van Rensburg admits that a drought has hit much of southern Africa and is affecting Namibia terribly, but he also states that he grew up in the nation and that water has always been scarce.

“I can remember similar to what we have now, not being able to water your lawn,” he says. “Having to bathe in the same bath as others, collecting every drop of rainwater to try and use it to keep some plants alive.”

Prior to the middle of the 20th century, the city was able to get most of its water from springs nearby. These, however, dried up and little rain followed which caused the need to begin reusing wastewater.

Although this idea may repulse many consumers and cause protests should such a process be used in other nations, the technology that was begun in Namibia has proven to be safe and effective in providing drinkable water.

At the time Namibia began recycling wastewater, there was not a lot of public input. The nation was controlled by apartheid-affected South Africa and the government had little concern with public opinion and desires.

However, PRI reporters note that no one questioned about the practice had any complaints today, and van Rendburg shares that residents and locals of the area are proud to have been the pioneers of the technology and idea.

“If you talk about the cradle of water reclamation, potable reclamation, everybody comes and see this. This is where it all started in 1968.”

He goes on to remind that necessity is the mother of invention and Namibia has been an example of this with its cutting-edge facility set next to slums.

“If you look at the world, the pressing need is always in developing countries,” van Rensburg says. “It’s a fast-changing environment. So, you always have to be innovative to try and stay a step ahead.”

He also states that he believes developing countries such as his can be leaders in innovation if they were given access to funding.

“The fact that an idea can be generated in a developing country, that can actually inspire a similar trend in a developed country, is definitely, in my opinion, something that can happen,” he says. “That is the product from this plant,” says van Rensburg. “It’s 100 percent purified sewage water.”

