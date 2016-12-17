iPhone 8 Rumors: Will Apple’s Next Smartphone Actually Be Called The ‘iPhone 7s’ Instead?

Apple’s next iPhone is being referred to as the iPhone 8, but according to CNET, it could be called the iPhone 7s instead. CNET sites a blog that is printed in Japanese.

“Japanese Apple blog Macotakara reports the 10th anniversary iPhone will in fact be called the iPhone 7s, however, which would be consistent with Apple’s convention for models the introduced in odd-numbered years.”

The article adds that Apple could certainly release an iPhone 7s as well as an iPhone 8 next year. They note that Apple is expected to introduce three models — one with a 4.7-inch LCD display, one with a 5.5-inch LCD display, and a higher-end model with an OLED display.

Forbes talks about a new patent Apple has filed that could give us more hints about Apple’s next smartphone.

“This patent describes a technique where touch sensors can be placed around any side of a device allowing for new input sources. The patent also notes that physical buttons (such as the volume controls) could be replaced by these embedded touch sensors,” says Forbes contributor Ewan Spence, who summarizes that Apple could drop the current buttons to turn towards touch-enabled areas on the device for the existing UI.

According to Tech Times, the iPhone 8 may have what Samsung devices have provided for years — wireless charging.

“Apple may adopt an all-glass design for the iPhone 8…Presently, iPhone casings are made of metal. Shifting to glass will allow the iPhone 8 to feature faster wireless charging, since metal-cased smartphones cap wireless charging speeds.”

The article adds that the wireless chargers are rumored to be manufactured by Pagatron, a Taiwanese tech company. It is not known whether or not Apple will ship the phone with a wireless charger. However, given Apple’s past, many think it will be something that Apple sells separately.

Tech Times also says that Apple may include a 3D dual-lens camera with the new iPhone, or at least the Plus version. They cite reports that Apple has been working with LG to develop a smartphone camera module capable of 3D photography. However, people should take this particular rumor with a grain of salt. The failed 3D era is pretty much over — this might have been something Apple would have considered in 2011.

Twitter continues to go crazy for the iPhone 8, even though it's likely not going to be released for several months.

Apple better be producing a killer device because it looks like they might have some competition from Microsoft, who will likely release the Surface Phone during the first half of 2017. According to Trusted Reviews, the Surface Phone will run a full version of Windows 10.

“Microsoft has teamed up with Qualcomm to bring the full Windows 10 desktop experience to smartphones and other mobile devices, courtesy of Snapdragon chips. Microsoft has had very limited success with mobile, struggling to acquire any meaningful amount of market share.”

The article adds that Apple and Google are currently dominating the industry and that Microsoft is under huge pressure to deliver a successful smartphone. It adds that the Surface Phone could be released during the first half of 2017, will have a 5.7-inch display, and will cost as much as $1,100.

