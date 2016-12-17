Dr. Henry Heimlich, Inventor Of The Heimlich Maneuver, Dies At 96

Dr. Henry Heimlich, the doctor who invented the now-ubiquitous Heimlich maneuver in the 1970s and saved thousands of lives through the simple procedure, died early Saturday morning at the age of 96.

According to WCPO Cincinnati, which quoted a statement from the doctor’s family, Heimlich had died from complications following a massive heart attack he suffered in his Cincinnati home on Monday.

Born to Philip and Mary Heimlich in Wilmington, Delaware on February 3, 1920, Henry Heimlich graduated from high school in New York, and attended Cornell University for college. He graduated from the present-day Weill Cornell Medical College in 1943, earning a degree in medicine. Heimlich would then complete a thoracic surgery residency, launching a medical career that, while long and successful, was also fraught in controversy.

The WCPO report related some of his earlier innovations, as Heimlich came up with an operation in 1955 that replaces a severely damaged esophagus, or one removed from a patient, by grafting in parts from a stomach. In 1962, he had come up with the Heimlich Chest Drain Valve, which WCPO described as a device that saved a lot of lives during the Vietnam War, as well as in “emergency rooms across the country.”

It was in 1974, however, when Dr. Henry Heimlich became a truly household name, coming up with the Heimlich maneuver. This technique, which involves using abdominal thrusts to clear the airways of individuals who are choking, has saved about 100,000 choking victims, according to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer. But it wasn’t always well-received by medical institutions, as the publication described what had been a “long-running battle” between Heimlich and the American Red Cross over the latter’s recommendation of potentially dangerous back slaps for choking.

The Cincinnati Enquirer noted that Heimlich was “so offended” by the Red Cross’ inclusion of back slaps in its official protocol for choking victims that in 1976, just two years after he invented the Heimlich maneuver, he asked that his name be removed from Red Cross first-aid literature. That, the publication writes, is why the Red Cross refers to his maneuver by the more generic term “abdominal thrusts.”

This battle was renewed in 2012 when Heimlich publicly objected to the Red Cross’ official recommendation, which involves five back slaps followed by five abdominal thrusts. Heimlich had often maintained that back slaps could be fatal to choking victims, and had stressed this in a 2013 interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“It leaves me horrified,” said Heimlich. “Black slaps lodge the object further in the breathing passageway and lead to deaths from choking. I want to see the research proving that back slaps help choking victims. As far as I know, none exists.”

The WCPO Cincinnati report also described other times America’s leading medical institutions had doubted the Heimlich maneuver. Decades ago, Henry Heimlich had insisted that lifeguards work on drowning victims by using his namesake maneuver before blowing air into the victims’ lungs. He had maintained this because, at the time, he had heard that the maneuver can save drowning victims’ lives. However, the American Heart Association rejected the idea in the 1990s, after undertaking a study on whether the Heimlich maneuver can be effective on drowning victims or not.

Another controversy took place in 2003, when former Heimlich associate Dr. Edward Patrick claimed to have co-invented the Heimlich maneuver and issued a statement to that effect.

“I have always viewed that Dr. Heimlich and I worked together to develop what has become known as the Heimlich maneuver just as the Wright brothers worked together to develop the first flying machine.”

Despite the controversies, Dr. Henry Heimlich was inducted into the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame in 1985, and the Safety and Health Hall of Fame in 1993. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the former institution is based in Dayton, and counts the Wright brothers and George Washington Carver as some of its other inductees. Heimlich had also won the Albert Lasker Public Service Award in 1984 for his contributions through the maneuver.

Henry Heimlich is survived by his four children, sons Peter and Phil, and twin daughters Janet and Elisabeth. He was preceded in death by Jane Murray Heimlich, his wife of 61 years.

