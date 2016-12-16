‘Gears Of War 4’ Goes Gibbing With Gearsmas Event

Xbox One and Windows 10 owners can celebrate the holidays in Gears of War 4 style. The Coalition launched the Gearsmas event Friday full of festive character and weapon skins. Additionally, there’s an all new Snowball Fight game mode to try out in multiplayer. This naturally features explosive snowballs.

The Gearsmas event is playable now in Gears of War 4 through January 4, 2017. Players can pick up holiday-themed skins from the new Gearsmas Pack available from the in-game store. These cost 400 in-game Credits to purchase or can be purchased with real world money. Each pack contains one bounty and two items from the following collection of 28 items.

3 ‘Ugly Gearsmas Armor’ Characters – JD, Kait, and Swarm Drone

4x Gingerbread Weapon Skins

4x Festive Tree Weapon Skins

4x Snowman Weapon Skins

4x JD Wrapping Paper Weapon Skins

4x Kait Wrapping Paper Weapon Skins

4x Swarm Wrapping Paper Weapon Skins

1 Commemorative Gearsmas Emblem

Additionally, The Coalition is making use of the new Daily Rewards system to hand out even more holiday presents. Those that log into Gears of War 4 today, December 16, will receive the Chuzzmas Emblem. Meanwhile, the Ice Boomshot will be gifted out to those who log in on Tuesday, December 27. Perfect for those who received the game for Christmas.

Gearsmas comes with its own special Snowball Fight playlist for owners to battle it out in. It features the Boomshot variant, Snowshot, which fires explosive Snowballs to gib enemies.

The new mode is a spin on Team Deathmatch and equips all players with the Snowshot and two Snowballs at the beginning of a match. Players will have to make a mad dash to pick up additional Snowballs throughout the map.

Xbox One and Windows 10 players will be brought together once again in Versus as part of the Gearsmas event. The Coalition is bringing back Crossplay Versus in a special event playlist. This will allow teams of up to five players across both platforms to battle it out in social game modes.

A crossplay weekend event was held at the end of November to test out Versus matchmaking between both Xbox One and Windows 10 PC players. This new event will run for the entirety of Gearsmas and feature 1.5x experience gains for all who participate. The experience booster is also applied to the Snowball Fight playlist.

The good news is The Coalition is closer to making a decision on the future of Versus crossplay in Gears of War 4. Community Manager TC Octus explained the current happenings with crossplay in a post on the game’s official forums.

“It’s not so much a test this time. We’re discussing our recent data reports from the first event on a daily basis at the moment to define a next step,” Octus wrote in response to a question asking if this event represents another test.

“What I will say was clear is that there was a lot of great positive responses from both Xbox and PC players about the Crossplay Test Weekend experience. That alone was enough for us to warrant bringing it back through the Holidays for fans because – as a Special Event – it went down really well,” the Community Manger added.

“Steps beyond that need further evaluation and study of that feedback and our data, but it was a no brainer for us to provide an option for it when lots of our fans have time off for the Holidays.”

The Coalition also teased a new UIR Gear Pack is coming later this month. Details on what will be included in these packs and when they will be released will be revealed next week. Interestingly, the studio teased a reason to log into the game on Christmas Day, December 25.

Easter Eggs featuring the UIR were sprinkled throughout the Gears of War 4 campaign. While players have discovered many of those, another will be discoverable on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Horde fans can look forward to special events in 2017.

