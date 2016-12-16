Ananta Narayan Jena Sex Tape: Bhubaneswar Mayor Lashes Out Against Critics, Faces Growing Calls To Resign After Explicit Video Goes Viral

Ananta Narayan Jena is caught up in a sex tape scandal that has many calling for the Bhubaneswar mayor to resign, but Jena is on the attack against those spreading the explicit video.

This week, the Jena sex tape went viral on social media, showing the mayor with two others. Jena responded by filing a criminal case against NSUI state chief Itish Pradhan and Pradip Pandey, the owner of the owner website hosting the explicit video, the Indian Express reported.

Ananta Narayan Jena didn’t seem to deny the existence of the sex tape, telling reporters that the entire city is aware of his love of women, the Indian Express reported. The local police have also written to YouTube asking to remove the sex tape, the report added.

Jena has also taken steps against those taking aim at him.

“I have filed a criminal case and a defamation suit of Rs one crore at the sub-divisional judicial magistrate court here. Earlier, I had lodged a complaint with the police against Pradhan and Pande,” Jena said this week.

Pande noted that while his site did host the video, he did not identify Jena by name.

After a notice was issued by local police, Student Congress Leader Itish Pradhan was questioned on Friday evening about his alleged involvement in the sex tape, Prameya News reported. Pradhan joined hundreds of Congress supporters at the police offices after Jena filed defamation and criminal charges for those allegedly tarnishing his public image, the report noted.

Pradhan had been one of the most outspoken critics of Ananta Narayan Jena after the sex tape was released, calling for the mayor to offer his resignation. Pradan has also accused Jena of having involvement in the murder of NSUI delegate Rishi, also known as Ashutosh Mohanty, Prameya News noted.

Before the scandal, Jena had gained a reputation as an innovative mayor, leading a number of energy-efficient projects in his city.

New Blog | Here's how @IFC_org is helping bring better, more sustainable street lighting to Bhubaneswar, India: https://t.co/DKN19dTChF pic.twitter.com/xkNKwHKgGl — World Bank Group PPP (@WBG_PPP) December 6, 2016

Ananta Narayan Jena is not the only prominent Indian politician to face a sex tape scandal in recent weeks. Back in September, Aam Aadmi Party minister Sandeep Kumar was fired after a sex tape emerged showing him in bed with two women. A CD with the sex tape, along with 11 photographs from the encounter, was forwarded to Indian news outlets and directly to the office of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, NDTV reported.

ABP News shared some details of the video.

“ABP News has Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar sex scandal CD in its possession. In the 9 minute long CD, Sandeep Kumar is seen with two women. The CD contains pictures of Sandeep Kumar in compromising position with one woman. The other part of the CD contains a video with another woman.”

And the situation quickly worsened for Kumar, Quint reported, with one woman claiming that the minister forced himself on her after she sought him out for help getting a ration card.

“I met him for the first time because I wanted my ration card to be made. He assured me that he will provide me the card but took me into a room where he forced himself on me,” she said in the video (via the Indian Express).

There could be more retribution on the way after the release of Ananta Narayan Jena’s sex tape. Congress chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident, while separately demanding that Jena resign as mayor of Bhubaneswar.

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]