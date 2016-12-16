‘Clash Of Clans’ December 2017 Update: Sneak Peeks, Clashmas Announced, TH9 Neglected As Supercell Focuses On TH10, TH11

On the eve of the highly anticipated Clash of Clans December 2017 update, Supercell has released a sneak peek of the features and changes that are coming to the popular mobile strategy game. While numerous incoming changes would definitely improve the game’s overall experience, the changes outlined in the sneak peek received mixed reactions from CoC gamers due to their focus on higher level, paying players. On a lighter note, Supercell also teased a number of gifts for the community, as part of its Clashmas holiday event.

Clash of Clans updates are usually all about balancing, and the December 2017 update is no different. As announced in the official Clash of Clans blog, Supercell would be introducing new Town Hall 11 attack levels, composed of Barbarian King levels 41-45, Archer Queen levels 41-45, Clan Castle level 7, Golem level 6, Hog Rider level 7, and Poison Spell level 5. According to the popular mobile game’s developer, the new attack levels would enable players to sharpen the lines between the gameplay of TH10 and TH11.

Other notable changes have also been teased by Supercell, such as the increase in the radius of attacks like Poison Spell, a buff on the Witch and an increase in the attack rate of powerful units such as Balloons, Dragons, and the P.E.K.K.A. Supercell has remarked in the sneak peek’s official announcement that these units are so far not being utilized by players to their full potential due to some notable weaknesses. By buffing them up, players would be able to make use of these units’ true capabilities.

Apart from the buffs and other balancing changes to the popular mobile game’s units and structures, Clash of Clans is also set to introduce the powerful Wizard Tower Level 9 to TH10 players. Prior to the update, this powerful structure has been an exclusive for TH11 players. Level 12 Walls have also been announced, with TH11 players being given a 50-piece cap. While these changes to the game are no doubt very notable, Supercell has announced something that is arguably the biggest gamble the developer has taken so far.

Together with the balancing changes, Supercell also announced a number of upgrade discounts for some of Clash of Clans‘ most notable units and structures, including Barbarian King levels 31-40, Archer Queen levels 26-40, Wall levels 10-11, Wizard Tower levels 3-9, Clan Castle levels 5-6, Hog Rider (all levels), and Golem (all levels). Quite unsurprisingly, these discounts, while definitely advantageous to neophyte players, have been received in a very lukewarm manner by veterans of the mobile game, with numerous longtime players stating that the cheaper prices for the upgrades diminished the work they have put in during their tenure in the game.

Inasmuch as this is somewhat accurate, the discounts that are set to be rolled out in the Clash of Clans December 2017 update are designed to ensure that the game becomes attractive to old and new players alike. Thus, while it is quite unfair that newer players could simply upgrade their structures and units for a cheaper cost, doing so is necessary to ensure that the game remains competitive. Despite these little disappointments among veterans in the CoC community, however, Supercell’s announcement of a special “Clashmas” event has been received very warmly by players.

The developer has provided a teaser for the upcoming Clashmas event, stating that it would be rolling out a special gift to players over the course of the holiday season. While the specifics of the Clashmas event remains to be seen, numerous players are speculating that the contents of the promotion would most likely improve the CoC experience as a whole. If any, the Clashmas event might be a little bit more well-rounded than Niantic’s Pokemon GO Christmas event, which simply involves hunting for a Pikachu in a Santa hat.

While the sneak peek for the Clash of Clans December 2017 update has managed to fuel the interest of numerous players, many TH9 gamers have lamented that Supercell seems to be focusing its efforts exclusively on top-tier players. TH9 players, after all, have not received notable upgrades to their units or structures for some time now. Then again, numerous options still exist in the game for players in TH9 and below. Plus, the game’s following patches usually roll out changes and updates for lower-tier players as well. Thus, gamers in TH9 and below are best advised to simply be patient for changes to trickle down to their respective levels.

From the surface, at least, it seems like Supercell is focusing its resources on ensuring that its top-tier players are as satisfied as possible. Considering that higher-tier players are those who have really stuck with the game for a very long time, the developer’s strategy does make sense. If any, TH10 and TH11 players have already proven that they will stick with the game. It is, therefore, worth the effort to design core updates around them. Regardless of these conflicts among players, however, it is difficult to deny the fact that with the rollout of the Clash of Clans December 2017 update, Supercell is definitely maintaining its hands-on approach in the development and evolution of its most iconic game.

[Featured Image by Supercell]