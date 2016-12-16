The Hottest Holiday Makeup Trends For 2016

Makeup trends for the 2016 holiday season are hot and fresh, with gorgeous ways to make the most of your eyes, lips, nails, and more.

Allure rounded up the five most popular makeup trends on Pinterest for the 2016 holiday season and listed holographic lips and nails as their top pick.

The Latest Lip Craze | Holographic Lips ???? New Blog Post Is Up x #holographiclips #liptrends #sigma #stylebloggers #inspiredwomenza A photo posted by Inspired women (@inspiredwomenza) on Nov 18, 2016 at 1:53am PST

Holographic makeup was one of the hottest trends of 2016, with searches up 570 percent more than last year. The holographic Sigma Lip Switch set of five holographic lip glosses sold out almost immediately after being released on November 14, which Allure reported”basically broke the makeup side of the Internet” with lip glosses that they described as “unicorn tears” and “rainbows trapped in a tube.”

To try the trend, layer holographic lip glosses over lipstick or pick up a holographic lipstick to use alone. Holographic nails are a more subtle way to try the look.

Red eyeshadow is another hot holiday trend this year. While burgundy was popular for the fall, true red eyeshadow is the new big thing for right now.

The look can be more subtle or over the top when combined with another holiday sparkle.

Matte makeup is also big holiday trend right now, both in lips and nails. Pair the look with some sparkle or glitter for a fresh take on it.

Rose gold is another hot look for the 2016 holidays on lips, eyes, nails, jewelry, accessories, and everything else you can think of. Pantone’s color of the year for 2015, rose quartz, is apparently holding on to a top spot in makeup fashion for another year. It’s a color that’s universally flattering, making it a fantastic pick for holiday looks.

Black lips also continue to be a hot trend for 2016.

No false lashes today #becauseLIPS ???????????? ——– LIPS: @anastasiabeverlyhills "Midnight" liquid lipstick A photo posted by CHRISTINA (@xtianaland) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

It’s a look that can be tricky to pull off, but the payoff can be crazy good with the right attitude.

#makeup #goth #blueeyebrows #blacklips #piercing A photo posted by Henna (@hennahaimakainen) on Dec 16, 2016 at 3:34am PST

You can further play with the black lipstick trend with embellishments to make it even fresher.

Try any or all of these makeup trends for your most gorgeous, head-turning holiday look yet.

Which one is your favorite?

[Featured Image by Kobrin Photo/Shutterstock]