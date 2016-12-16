Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update For Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE Available Via Custom ROMs

Thanks to custom ROM developers, aging smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S4 can now taste the Android Nougat update. According to Team Android, a crDroid firmware based on Google’s version 7.1.1 of the Android Nougat is currently compatible with the LTE variant of the 2013 flagship smartphone. Also, the custom ROM update comes with various features, mostly for customization and tweaks for a faster and smoother performance.

Updating the Samsung Galaxy S4 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat update via crDroid ROM will entail users to install custom recovery tools such as ClockWorkMod, root their device and make a proper backup of all the important files and settings stored on the phone to help ensure a successful installation. The handset also needs to have at least 80 percent remaining battery power for the firmware update process to push through.

International Business Times also cited another Android 7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM available for the LTE model of the Samsung Galaxy S4. The custom firmware update is a collaborative effort from Resurrection Remix, CyanogenMod, Slim ROMs, and Omni teams, the report noted, adding the following.

“OptCM13/14 and JDCTeam have also been credited for their work in the making of this powerful custom ROM that brings the latest Nougat experience to older Galaxy devices.”

The Resurrection Remix ROM’s source code and build installation instructions for the Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE are currently available, courtesy of senior XDA member Buff99.

Take note that installing a custom Android ROM update to any smartphone could potentially damage the device, which is why it is highly intended only for experts and developers. It is worth mentioning, as well, that any active product warranty for the phone will automatically be void upon installation of an unofficial firmware.

The Inquisitr strongly advises Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE owners to proceed with extra precautions should they choose to proceed with installing the crDroid’s Android 7.1.1 custom ROM update or the Resurrection Remix ROM. Make sure to visit the links above for the download links, complete installation guide and other crucial information regarding the firmware.

Samsung is currently holding a Galaxy Beta Program allowing registered members to try out the Android Nougat OS on their Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge devices, the Korean company’s latest flag bearer in the world of smartphones. While beta testers are currently trying out the Android 7.0 Nougat version, GSM Arena report that the public Nougat update release will head straight to a slightly advanced iteration, version 7.1, which, as described on the post is “a relatively minor improvement” but “adds some vital functionality, including improved touch performance and Daydream VR support.”

The release date for the official Nougat update has not been disclosed yet but for those who cannot wait for the latest Android OS, the use of customized ROMs is also an option for Samsung Galaxy S7 owners. Helios ROM, based on Android 7.1, is particularly available for the S7 Edge variant bearing the model number G935F. Make sure to have the correct smartphone model as installing a custom firmware to an incompatible device could brick or permanently damage it. To verify the Samsung Galaxy S7’s model, go to the phone’s Settings menu, select General and tap the About Device option. The model number should be listed together with other information about the handset.

The Helios firmware update for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge SM-G935F is based on Samsung’s official firmware G935FXXU1ZPKK combined with Grace UI, according to another report from Team Android. This new user interface was first seen on the now-canned Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The “odexed” firmware also provides a “stock look” and a disabled USERDATA encryption, the post further noted.

To reiterate, the process of installing a custom ROM update is not meant for everyone. So make sure you know what you’re doing when you decide to use a custom firmware for your Samsung Galaxy device to avoid possible unfixable installation damages.

