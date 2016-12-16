Best Free Shipping Day 2016 Deals: Where To Find The Top Sales On Electronics, Clothing, Toys, Travel, And Gifts

Free Shipping Day 2016 is today, and many view it as the last chance to get a great deal before Christmas. The one-day online shopping event includes over 1,200 retailers, and all of them are offering free shipping with no minimum order size. To sweeten the deal, each participating store is guaranteeing delivery by Christmas Eve.

Established in 2008 by Luke Knowles, the event is meant to extend the online shopping season and allow those who may have missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday an opportunity to get a great bargain. In addition to every store offering free shipping with no minimum order size, some are even throwing in bonus special offers to magnify the savings. A complete list of deals and participating stores can be found at FreeShippingDay.com.

Here are a few of the more notable stores taking part in the event and their specials.

Aerie: Free shipping on all orders plus up to 50 percent off holiday favorites.

American Eagle: Free shipping on all orders, plus 40 percent off the holiday collection.

Aldo Shoes: Free shipping on all orders plus up to 30 percent off select styles.

Ashley Stewart: Free shipping on all orders plus up to 50 percent off new arrivals.

Banana Republic: Free shipping on all orders.

Barnes & Noble: Free shipping on all orders, plus 15 percent off $60 or 20 percent off $100.

Belk: Free shipping plus $10 off $50, $20 off $100, or $30 off $150.

Cabela’s: Free shipping on all orders.

Cheryl’s: Free shipping on cookies and treats, plus 15 percent off sitewide.

Dr. Scholl’s: Free shipping on all orders.

eBags: Free shipping plus 20 percent off sitewide.

Express: Free shipping on all orders plus 50 percent off everything.

Forever 21: Free shipping on all orders plus $20 off $100 or more.

G.H. Bass & C.: Free shipping on all orders.

Gourmet Gift Baskets: Free shipping plus 15 percent off all orders.

Harry & David: Free shipping on all orders.

JCPenney: Free shipping on all orders.

Lands’ End: Free shipping to US & Canada plus 40 percent off all orders starting at 12am CT.

Lululemon: Free shipping and free returns on all orders.

Melissa & Doug: Free shipping on all orders.

ModCloth: Free shipping on all orders plus 40 percent off sitewide starting at 8am ET.

Naturalizer: Free shipping and 25 percent off sale.

New York & Co.: Free shipping on all orders.

Samsonite: Free shipping on all orders plus 25 percent off select items and extra 20 percent off.

Stage Stores: Free shipping on all orders.

Talbots: Free shipping on all orders plus 40 percent off almost everything.

Target: Free shipping on all orders.

The Limited: Free shipping on all orders plus 70 percent off everything.

Things Remembered: Free shipping plus 20 percent off.

Tommy Hilfiger: Free shipping plus 40 percent off sale at Tommy.com plus extra 20 percent off $100 orders from Tommy Outlet.

TOMS: Free two-day shipping. $14.99

UnionBay: Free shipping on all orders.

White House Black Market: Free shipping and up to 40 percent off select styles.

In addition to those major retailers, a variety of small businesses are also included in the day. As event founder Luke Knowles noted in a recent press release, the day allows businesses of all sizes a last opportunity to reach new customers before the end of the year.

“As a small business owner, I enjoy the opportunity to offer high-level media exposure for small businesses as well as the big companies”

Because of the popularity of the day, Knowles also notes that new stores are always added up until the very last second.

“We always see last-minute sign-ups during the week leading up to Free Shipping Day. It’s not uncommon for us to be adding stores just hours before the site goes live.”

What About Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy?

While Best Buy is not officially taking part in Free Shipping Day this year, they are offering free two-day shipping on qualifying items, according to their official shipping terms page. Best Buy also notes that orders made by Wednesday, December 21, before 10:30 a.m. CT are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.

Walmart and Amazon will continue to require minimum purchase amounts in order to qualify for free shipping. According to Walmart’s official shipping terms page, shoppers can enjoy free value shipping for all orders of $50 or more. This appears to be a play to get shoppers to sign up for ShippingPass, which is a program by Walmart that allows shoppers to enjoy free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase amount for an annual fee of $49.

Like Walmart, Amazon is also pushing their shoppers to sign up for Prime, which allows members to enjoy free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase amount for an annual fee of $99. In addition to the free two-day shipping, Prime also offers a variety of other benefits, including the ability to stream millions of songs and the choice of thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, according to Amazon. Without a Prime membership, you will have to spend at least $49 in order to qualify for free shipping.

Important 2016 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

With Christmas a little over a week away, time is running out for last-minute shoppers who are looking to have their packages arrive in time to be placed under the tree. While there is still time to enjoy standard shipping from a variety of retailers, waiting until the last minute means that you will have to pay extra for an expedited option.

A list of over 40 holiday shipping deadlines from major retailers and delivery companies can be found at BestBlackFriday.com, but here are the more notable ones.

Amazon:

December 16 – Free Shipping ($49 min.)

December 19 – Standard Shipping

December 22 – Two-Day Shipping (Free with Prime)

December 23 – One-Day Shipping (In select cities)

December 24, 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier – Same-Day Delivery (In select cities)

December 24, 9:45 p.m. local time or earlier – Two-Hour Delivery (In select cities)



Bloomingdale’s:

December 21 by 5 p.m. ET – Standard and Premium Delivery

December 22 by 12 p.m. ET – Express Delivery

Dell (for PCs designated as ‘Ships Same Day’):

December 16 by 2 p.m. CST – Standard

December 21 by 2 p.m. CST – Expedited

December 22 by 2 p.m. CS – Express

Dick’s Sporting Goods:

December 19 by 11:59 p.m. PT – Free Standard

December 20 by 11:59 p.m. PT – 2-Day

December 21 by 11:59 p.m. PT – 1-Day



Home Depot:

December 16 by Noon ET – Standard

December 21 by Noon ET – Expedited

December 22 by Noon ET – Express

December 24 by 2 p.m. ET – In-Store Pickup



JCPenney:

December 16 – In-Store Pickup

December 18 – Direct Manufacturer Shipping

December 19 – Standard

December 20 before 12 a.m. (midnight) CST – Express 2-Day Delivery

December 22 before 12 p.m. (noon) CST – Expedited 1-Day Delivery



Kmart:

December 19 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free Standard Shipping (min. $49)

December 21 by 4 p.m. CST -Standard Shipping

December 22 by 4 p.m. CST -Premium Shipping

December 24 for In-Store Pickup



Kohl’s:

December 19 by 11 p.m. (CST) – Standard

December 20 by 1 p.m. (CST) – 2-Day Shipping

December 21 by 1 p.m. (CST) – 1-Day Shipping



Macy’s:

December 21 by 5 p.m. ET – Free Standard Shipping (min. $99)

December 21 by 5 p.m. ET – Premium

December 22 by 12 p.m. ET – Express

December 24 by 12 p.m. Local Time – In-Store Pickup

December 24 by 10 a.m. Local Time – Same-Day Delivery



Nordstrom:

December 21 by 12 p.m. ET – Two-Business Day Shipping

December 22 by 12 p.m. ET – Free Standard Shipping

December 23 by 12 p.m. ET – Rush Shipping ($10)

Sam’s Club:

December 11 – Freight

December 13 – Value Shipping

December 17 – Standard

December 19 – Premium

December 21 – Express



Sears:

December 19 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free Standard Shipping (min. $49)

December 21 at 4 p.m. CST – Standard Shipping

December 22 at 4 p.m. CST – Premium Shipping

December 24 – In-Store Pickup

Toys R Us:

December 19 by 11:59 p.m. ET – Free Shipping

December 21 by 3 p.m. ET – Expedited

December 21 by 11:59 p.m. ET – Express

December 24 by 6 p.m. local time – In-Store Pickup



Walmart:

December 11 – Freight

December 16 – Value

December 20 – Standard

December 21 – Expedited

December 22 – Rush



As noted above, every store taking part in Free Shipping Day is guaranteeing that your order will arrive in time for Christmas.

