How ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Is Inspiring Fashion

Star Wars and fashion are things that hardly collide. But all eyes are on the fashion from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, out Wednesday, Dec. 15. Star Wars and fashion certainly collided at Singapore’s Rogue One gala, according to CNET.

This week’s gala premiere in Singapore is not your typical fashion show. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story looked like something right out of the movie. Disney put the rogue in rogue with its exclusive fashion show that featured local designers inspired by the new Star Wars film.

Elohim by Sabrina Goh’s Star Wars-inspired Equilibrium collection allows you to either go to the Light Side or Dark Side with its minimalistic prints that aren’t so kitschy. Star War lovers will especially love the R2-D2 top that doesn’t look your typical character T-shirt. Meanwhile, menswear designer Biro company made their Star Wars-inspired collection a little less nerdy and obvious by sticking to looks inspired by the film.

For those who can’t afford couture, USA Today has come up with a list of Star Wars-inspired fashion that you can find at your local retailer. Rogue One has inspired its share of fashion among retailers, like with the Juniors’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Mockneck Dress from Kohls ($39.99) or the Juniors’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Printed Jumpsuit, also from Kohls ($39.99).

If you want something a little more literal, then look no further than Hot Topic. They’re the latest retailer to bring the Star Wars: Rogue One galaxy to your closet. The Hollywood Reporter revealed earlier this month that the hip and trendy story is releasing a clothing line inspired by the costumes and aspects of the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The new collection, which hit Hot Topic’s retailers and online store on Dec. 6, includes nine items that are for both men and women.

Ranging in price from $29 to $79, items in the collection include an olive green hooded cropped jacket inspired by the looks that co-costume designers David Crossman and Glyn Dillon designed for actress Felicity Jones’ lead character, Jyn Erso. The jacket is called the Death Trooper hoodie since it features the Empire symbol on the left shoulder and a Death Trooper helmet on the right.

Other pieces in the collection include a black jacket with faux leather panels and a black gathered dress called the Rebel Flight Dress. Clothing sizes range from extra small to 2X and plus sizes for women, and extra small to 3X for men.

The Star Wars: Rogue One capsule collection isn’t the brand’s first collection, according to Bustle. They have partnered with other movies in the past, including Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as well as the Netflix breakout hit Stranger Things. Back in October, Torrid and ABC collaborated on a limited-edition Once Upon a Time collection. They also collaborated with Pitch Perfect and How to Be Single star Rebel Wilson for her Torrid x Rebel Wilson collection.

Other fashion collections stemmed from the film include Target’s Force for Fashion T-shirt collection that benefits the UNICEF Kid Power Initiative. In addition, fashion brand MAX is taking it one step further by launching a Star Wars-inspired shirt collection for both young men and women. The collection will include shirts in your choice of black, white, gray, or red featuring the iconic characters from the film. The women’s line will include crop tops, tank tops, sweatshirts, and tees, while men will have to choose between graphic tees and sweatshirts.

For those who want to cosplay the main characters while checking out the film on premiere night, they can purchase Star Wars-inspired costumes from Pure Costumes and other retailers.

Rogue One opens everywhere on Friday, Dec. 16, but it’s already premiered at some theaters as of Thursday night. What are your thoughts on the fashion that has been inspired by the film? Would you wear a Rogue One-inspired fashion item or would you rather stick to your typical Star Wars T-shirts? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]