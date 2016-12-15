UFO Disclosure: Could Trump Space Ambitions Signal Bombshell Announcement?

UFO disclosure has been a long-time goal of UFO researchers. Disclosure, for quick reference, is the idea that the government will at last acknowledge contact with, or visits from, alien civilizations. Disclosure activists have dismissed concerns about the effects on human civilization of potential contact, arguing that the human race has a right to know who, or what, is visiting Earth. Perhaps most importantly, these UFO researchers and activists ask, why is Earth being visited?

Recent announcements by President-elect Donald Trump could signal a massive shift in how the government talks about UFO sightings and contacts. Bob Walker and Peter Navarro, two senior policy advisors to Trump, outline a vision of NASA that focuses on deep space research, exploration, and a strengthening of defense projects in space. They also outline an aggressive and efficient way to accomplish these goals through public partnerships with private companies like Space X. That’s great news for science, but also great news for UFO disclosure advocates.

For science, the new focus on deep space exploration, fully funded and operating with larger budgets for research and development, could provide information about our solar system than what science knows now. It could signal new data for physicists to hone their understanding of space, time, gravity, and more. It could revolutionize our understanding of biology, geology, and metallurgy. The warp speed proof of concept model developed by NASA can be seen in the video below, and it’s a great candidate for further study in Team Trump’s vision of NASA.

For UFO disclosure advocates, that translates into more equipment, cameras, and people in space. With so much traffic going up, so too should UFO sightings. That would provide more data to study, and more ammunition to argue for disclosure. It could, by accident, create a scenario for open contact with non-government officials if a private company were to induce contact.

But what makes Walker and Navarro’s piece so provocative for UFO disclosure advocates is the argument for space tourism. Private citizens toting cameras into space would be perfect candidates for finding that “smoking gun” picture of a UFO that would force disclosure. All of the scenarios listed in the piece point to multiple avenues for the discovery of extraterrestrial life.

Of course, all of that speculation excludes one option. What if all of this talk about deep space exploration, humans in space via tourism, and the ultimate conclusion that this is a precursor to colonization in space, became a kind of stepping stone to an imminent press conference where the government spills the beans about the entire UFO phenomena? This could be the signal being given by Trump’s space team.

All of this is entirely plausible given what is known, and even what isn’t known if one uses common sense. First, UFOs do exist, even if we cannot determine what they are, or who may be controlling them. It isn’t an opinion to say thousands of people, possibly millions, have seen a startling UFO in the sky that they cannot explain.

Most of those sightings can be explained by terrestrial phenomena. A few cannot. It is the unexplained few UFO sightings that drive the debate. But the ability to sight UFOs in space, by tourists or scientists, would argue for disclosure of some kind, even if limited. What if a spaceship in distress received aid from an alien ship? What if some scientist found indisputable evidence of a UFO landing on one of Jupiter’s moons? That kind of information could lead to serious upheaval, unless the government had already laid a framework of understanding with disclosure.

Richard C. Hoagland, author of the New York Times bestseller Dark Mission: The Secret History of NASA, has long argued that NASA has a secret space program that has already traversed the outer limits of the solar system, some of those projects have accounted for UFO sightings. Even in this scenario, the government could do a limited disclosure. They could, for instance, reveal that the military has been exploring space on top secret defense projects. That would then solve a few mysteries.

But the real goal in the exercise is complete disclosure. UFO researchers and disclosure advocates argue that this type of disclosure is what is needed to advance human civilization. Whether or not that is true, one could argue that the transparency that UFO disclosure brought to the discussion would change the world in more ways than just science. That would be the moment that humans truly became citizens of the universe. After that, almost anything would seem possible.

[Featured Image by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images]