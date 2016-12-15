UFO The Size Of A Solar System Found In Orion Nebula On NASA Photo, UFO Hunters Contend

A recent video depicting what the poster suggests is a planetary system-spanning-sized UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) in the Orion Nebula found amidst the massive glowing cloud of gasses and dust has sparked an intense internet debate. The image, long and dark and somewhat cigar-shaped, was captured in a NASA Hubble telescope photo. The debate centers around whether or not the image is actually a phenomenally huge UFO. While some push the position of UFO, others point out that there is a simple reason the image is as large as a planetary system — it is actually a planetary system in the making.

The Daily Express reported this week that a UFO in a NASA photo of the Orion Nebula had become the focus of an online debate. Or, rather, a minute image inside the photo has become the focus. That “minute” image, however, due to the distance from which the Orion Nebula is viewed, is tens of astronomical units long. In a video posted by UFOmni2012 entitled “WOW Giant Cigar UFO Near The Orion Nebula, Captured By Telescope 9.25 (4K),” the user zooms in on the larger image to expose the dark shape inside the nebula.

UFO hunters and enthusiasts were quick to take notice. A few swiftly concluded that the image was indeed that of a gigantic UFO.

Scott C. Waring, the prolific blogger at UFO Sightings Daily, wrote, “This UFO was reported by UFOmni2012 of Youtube and may be one of the largest UFOs we have reported in a while. How big exactly? If you lined up Earth 100 times then you would have a good start. This is one big UFO. Anything seen in Nebulas are usually tremendously huge for us to see from Earth.”

One commenter to the site, troy naylor, a self-identified “amateur astronomer and keen astrophographer [sic],” noted that he had filmed the same “pic” three days before. He wrote, “Very strange indeed.”

However, others were not as convinced. After a few choice words concerning the mentality of posting channel, UFOmni2012, David Orasanin commented that “this is solar sistem [sic] in making..100 times seen in documentaries..u realy [sic] are as dumb as a channel can get”.

Brian Andrew, commenting on UFO Sightings Daily, backed Orasanin’s position, supplying evidence that the image itself had been discovered over a decade ago. “It’s a protoplanetary disk,” he wrote. “This photo is from 2001. It’s on page 189 of the national geographic book “Hubble imaging space and time”.”

A protoplanetary disk is, according to the Futura-Sciences site, “the disk of gas and dust surrounding it [a star], from which planets may form.”

Looking at the captured image in the YouTube video, a glowing center, perhaps the light of an encircled star, can be seen emanating from the canted image.

Forbes magazine posted an explanatory article concerning protoplanetary disks in November, 2015, succinctly outlining the process by which a disk forms, then, over a few billion years, through the interaction of various physical forces, distinct planets form in orbit around a star (or two). In fact, Forbes also posted a table of 30 separate protoplanetary disks found within the Orion Nebula, a table that displayed in one panel what looks to be the very “UFO” image recently discovered.

Still, it should be noted that, if a UFO (read: an alien spaceship) of such a tremendously huge size did exist, it would be an example of an alien construct from a Kardashev Scale Type II civilization, perhaps even a Type III civilization. As Futurism pointed out in September, a Type II civilization has the capability of using the resources of a star, whereas a Type III civilization would be able to harness the energy of a galaxy. For comparison, the Earth is a Type 0 civilization, still using resources from and not yet harnessing all the resources of one planet.

[Featured Image by Neo Edmund/Shutterstock]