Man Loses 100 Pounds With His Own Potato Diet — No French Fries Allowed

Andrew Taylor was sick and tired of being sick and tired. In 2015, Taylor was clinically depressed, suffered from anxiety and weighed over 300 pounds. On January 1, 2016, he began his journey to change all of that by making one simple choice: to eat nothing but potatoes for one year. Today he weighs in just over 200 pounds and the year isn’t over yet.

For every day since the beginning of the potato diet, Taylor has only eaten mashed, boiled and baked potatoes morning, noon and night. And no, potato chips were not allowed. The man has faced his share of criticism over the unusual diet as cutting out almost all food is very extreme, but for Taylor, the potato diet was important to do as he saw himself as an addict. Before the all-potato diet, Andrew’s meals consisted of lots of soda pop, deep-fried foods, ice cream, cakes, chocolate, and plenty of pizza.

“If you’re an addict you quit what you’re addicted to,” he told Daily Mail Australia. “Alcoholics quit alcohol, drug addicts quit drugs. But you can’t quit food.”

So why potatoes? Andrew did a lot of research before settling in on the spuds.

“Potatoes came up as being the best choice. They’ve got the most amounts of scientific evidence behind them. They’ve got all the carbs and proteins and fats and minerals and fiber and everything else.”

As to be expected, the first few weeks on the potato diet wagon were grueling to Taylor, but he said that after a while, the good cravings actually stopped. “I’ve not had a single slip up. It’s been quite amazing to me as well.”

While eating nothing but potatoes wasn’t exactly easy, planning for it was simple. There was virtually no thinking involved. Taylor would cook large amounts of mashed, boiled and baked potatoes at one time and would eat them until they were gone and then repeat the process. Taylor says that his secret was avoiding recipes that called for a lot of oil, cream, and cheeses.

Andrew Taylor not only looks better, but he feels better as well. “I am not taking any antidepressants and I feel like I’m completely over that and I’m sleeping better too,” Taylor told News.com.au. “Over the past 10 years I’ve had joint pain from football injuries, but that’s gone away. Eating only potatoes has improved my life in more ways than I could ever imagine.”

In addition to his potato diet, Taylor began exercising as well, but still credits his large transformation to the potatoes. He also had regular visits with his doctor who didn’t exactly applaud Andrew’s cuisine choice nor would he recommend it, but has been supportive anyway and why not, Taylor is getting healthy.

“My health just continues to improve. I had high cholesterol but now it’s low, my blood pressure has dropped and my sugar level has dropped,” he said. Every time I get a new blood test, it just gets better.”

RELATED REPORTS FROM INQUISITR:

Running For Weight Loss In The Winter Months

Low-Sugar Holiday Dessert Recipes With No Fake Sugar Emerge For Christmas 2016

SNAP Rules Revised, May Snacks And Prepared Foods Removed From ‘Staples’ List

Andrew Taylor’s potato-only diet could lead in pernicious anaemia and irreversible nerve damage, said Dr Jennie… https://t.co/hAqKCLe2D9 — Police Alerts UK (@PoliceAlertsUk) February 24, 2016

“One thing that always comes up is people think what I’ve done is really extreme. I’d like to point out weighing 151.7kg is pretty extreme. Being overweight, sick and depressed, that’s an extreme situation to be in and I think desperate times call for desperate measures. If you want extreme results, you have to do extreme things. Yes it’s extreme but what’s wrong with that?”

To celebrate his victory, Taylor is planning on hosting a breakfast and has asked the catering company who will be preparing the meal “to surprise him.”

[Featured Image by Shutterstock]