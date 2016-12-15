‘Fairy Tail’ Manga Chapter 514: Eileen Reveals Origin Of Dragon Slayers And Hints At Erza’s Birth, ‘Kindness Of Dragons’ Is Cause Of Their Suffering? [Spoilers]

Chapter 514 of popular Japanese manga Fairy Tail dives deep into the history of dragons and dragon slayers. However, there are still many more confusing twists and questions that mangaka Hiro Mashima has yet to reveal.

Chapter 514 offered a quick history lesson into the cohabitation of humans and dragons about 400 years ago. Narrating the history, Eileen mentioned that she was once hailed as a “Queen of Dragons,” while “The Dragon of Virtue,” Lord Belserion, reigned over the peaceful land of Ishgar in the East.

While Eileen did not elaborate on what a Queen of Dragons actually is or what she can do, Lord Belserion was deeply indebted to her because her predecessors had saved his life. Hence he had decided that dragons could coexist with humans peacefully. However, the same mutual respect and camaraderie wasn’t shared by the dragons of the West.

The dragons of the West turned on humans and began devouring them, which troubled Lord Belserion. The King of Dragons of the East clarified that he would do whatever was necessary to save the humans. However, not every dragon in his region shared Lord Belserion’s ideologies. Hence, when the dragons of the West attacked, quite a few dragons of Ishgar joined the enemy and started to overpower Lord Belserion’s army.

As the conflict grew between the East and the West and between the Good and the Evil Dragons, it became apparent that the Evil dragons were winning. Hence Eileen suggested Lord Belserion that a dragon’s power could be attached to humans. Bestowed with a dragon’s powers, humans could stand and fight beside the Good Dragons. Though concerned about the concept, Lord Belserion agreed.

Mangaka Mashima revealed in the current chapter that Eileen was the inventor of the “Dragon Slayer Magic” and in extension, the mother of all Dragon Slayers. Though the magic was born from the kindness of the dragons, it proved very detrimental to everybody. While the magic proved advantageous in the early stages of the war, not all humans who had been bestowed with the dragon slayer magic were able to handle the gift. The power started “gnawing away at the human vessels.”

Owing to the significant difference in the physical form, some of the puny humans began experiencing motion sickness. A few humans who couldn’t control the magic went on a crazed rampage, while other began experiencing extreme sickness. Eileen explained the sickness was due to the large gap between a Dragon’s visual acuity and the limited perception of a human’s semicircular canals. In other words, the people were experiencing an extreme form of motion sickness.

The most bizarre effect of the dragon slayer magic was experienced by Eileen. She began experiencing a physical manifestation of transforming into a dragon by growing scales. Mangaka Mashima hasn’t revealed how Eileen has maintained her youthful look, but he did mention that during Eileen’s dragon transformation, she was carrying Erza in her womb. Eileen revealed Erza was the “seed of dragons” sprouting within her.

In the last part of the chapter, Natsu appears confused about the multiple personalities’ fleeting visits in his mind. With Gajeel and Wendy talking simultaneously, Natsu wonders who will inform him why he is in such a state of suspension between reality and imagination.

Fans had expected Chapter 514 of Fairy Tail to show the epic battle between the mother and daughter. However, it seems the clash between Eileen and Erza could happen in chapter 515, which is expected to be released without a break next week.

It isn’t immediately clear why Eileen wants to fight Erza. However, theories suggest that the Dragon Queen might want to die at the hands of someone she loves, similar to Zeref. The inventor of Dragon Slayer Magic might have been shunned by her own people for the misery and suffering that had followed. Disheartened, the immortal Queen of Dragons might have fled Ishgar and reached Alvarez, joining Zeref.

