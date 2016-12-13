NFL’s Emmanuel Sanders’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce, Judge Granted Restraining Order, Baby Born Today

NFL player Emmanuel Sanders has been ordered by a judge to stay away from his pregnant wife after she filed for divorce. What caused the sudden split?

Emmanuel Sanders wife Gabrielle has filed for divorce, according to TMZ Sports.

NFL player Emmanuel Sanders and his wife just celebrated their third year of marriage together, but it seems that something has gone horribly wrong in their marriage and Gabriella wants out. The pregnant woman also got a judge to order Sanders to stay away from her.

According to court documents obtained, the exact reason for the split is never identified by Gabriella Sanders.

“The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities.”

This does not seem like it will be an amicable divorce between the NFL player and his pregnant wife.

The judge has given Gabriella a temporary restraining order, and Sanders is not allowed to return to the couple’s Texas home until further notice.

The judge gave the NFL wide receiver “limited access” to the couple’s 2-year-old son and newborn daughter.

The divorce papers also reveal that Gabriella Sanders is asking for child support and a “disproportionate share” of assets because she is claiming the divorce is Emmanuel’s fault.

Whatever the NFL player did must have been pretty bad for his wife to leave him mid-pregnancy.

The NFL player has yet to comment on the situation publicly.

According to Bleacher Report, Emmanuel Sanders just posted a photo on his Instagram account to announce that his wife Gabriella gave birth to a baby girl named Zoie.

The name is ZOIE… ZOIE Sanders. A photo posted by Emmanuel Sanders (@emmanuelsanders) on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:09pm PST

While the couple put on a happy face for the photo and their son, in reality, the two are facing a bitter split.

The Denver Broncos player will not be heading home with his wife and their newborn baby daughter in a few days because of the restraining order against him. It looks like the Texas-native will have to find a new place to call home.

Gabriella must have temporarily allowed the NFL player to see her and his newborn daughter in the hospital.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

San Diego Chargers Vs. Denver Broncos: Bold Predictions For Week 8 Of 2016 NFL Season

Denver Broncos Vs. Indianapolis Colts: 5 Bold Predictions For NFL Week 2

2016 Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers Who Could Prove Valuable In Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Miami Dolphins: Bold Predictions For Week 6 Of 2016 NFL Season

Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bold Predictions For Week 4 Of 2016 NFL Season

According to Heavy, Emmanuel Sanders has only been playing for the Broncos for two seasons, but they have been the most productive of his six-year NFL career.

Sanders has 101 passes for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns in 2014. In 2015, he collected 76 receptions for 1,135 yards and six scores.

The NFL player spent his first four years in the league playing for the Steelers. Sanders was drafted in the third round, 82nd overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Emmanuel Sanders’ wife, Gabriella Waheed (maiden name), grew up in Long Island, New York. She was living in New York City after college and was involved in various television and film production projects, according to her Facebook profile.

After she had begun dating Emmanuel Sanders, the couple got engaged in March of 2013 and Gabriella gave birth to their son, Princeton, in February 2014.

Today the NFL player welcomed his new baby girl Zoie to the world on Instagram, but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Zoie’s mom and dad are going to remain together.

With the story still developing, the reason behind the Sanders’ sudden split is likely to surface at some point during the divorce process.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Staff/Getty Images]