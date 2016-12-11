Low-Sugar Holiday Dessert Recipes With No Fake Sugar Emerge For Christmas 2016

This holiday season, there are many low-sugar dessert recipes that have emerged that avoid fake sugars that give some eaters headaches or abdominal distress.

Thankfully, in addition to advice from low-carb bloggers about the artificial sweeteners they prefer, there are an abundance of new 2016 holiday recipes that avoid extra sugar without using exotic ingredients such as stevia or Splenda.

For example, a 2006 study published in the Headache journal explained that some people get headaches or other side effects when eating sucralose sweeteners instead of sugar. While there is some debate about whether it is actually a migraine trigger, Consumer Affairs has a list of complaints from people that think fake sugar and headaches are linked.

Worse, according to Telegraph, new research shows that artificial sweeteners cause issues for people that have difficulty managing their blood sugar because the fake sugar “triggers a range of hormonal and metabolic responses ready to take on a blood-sugar increase.”

Instead, it is recommended to avoid excess sugars and fake sugars alike for any time of year, and daily eating habits should be based around the ANH Food4Health Plate created by Alliance for National Health International.

Another idea is to eat alternatives to making sugary holiday dessert recipes such as doing “sweet swaps.” Daily Mail explains that having 30 grams of sugars is not going too far, even if you have blood sugar issues such as diabetes, but these sugars might be hidden in starchy fruits such as bananas.

On the other hand, after eating a low-carb, low-sugar holiday meal, instead of trying to cook something new, limit the amount of Christmas dessert recipes and focus on only one. With that sugary Christmas dessert recipe, try to eat the smallest portion size possible. This way, a sugar swap is fulfilled by eating rich traditional holiday dessert recipes in small portions but not eating anything sugary during the meal.

Another alternative is following ketogenic diet trends for holiday dessert recipes that have the smallest amount of sugar possible. A 2016 suggestion for a sweet and savory holiday dessert recipe was ham slices rolled with a small amount of cherry sauce, according to Digital Journal.

Another trend for low-sugar 2016 holiday dessert recipes is using low-glycemic sugars. For example, substituting agave syrup in traditional Christmas recipes works in many cases, but fails in other types of baking.

One new no-sugar holiday-compatible recipe that has emerged is an Earl Grey lemon teacake. According to the Associated Press via The Gazette, while no sugar is used in this recipe, a minimal amount of flour is required.

Another combination that is making waves in 2016, according to New York Times, is using tahini and honey to make holiday dessert recipes. According to Anja’s Food for Thought, low-carb versions of tahini and honey recipes for holiday cookies are low-sugar because they use nut flours.

Other popular suggestions are to make holiday dessert recipes low-sugar by focusing on nut recipes or using new types of dairy. For example, holiday ice cream recipes can be mimicked by making a yogurt sundae bar from low-sugar or sugar-free treats.

Other ideas are to make your own ice cream with low-sugar or no-sugar options, according to Columbian, and this means getting adventurous with mascarpone and creme fraiche.

Fruit pies are often the easiest and best options for no-sugar-added holiday recipes because the fruit can be chopped and reduced over heat to create the sugar required for the pie filling, according to Food Network. It is also easy to reduce carbs and add more protein to the pie crust by using whole wheat or nut flours.

Regardless, there are many holiday recipes that are truly spectacular that have the lowest amount of sugar possible. For example, A Sweet Life has a peppermint bundt cake recipe that allows the baker to add the equivalent of one cup of whichever sweetener they prefer instead of recommending a specific one.

The same website has another recipe that would look good on a holiday celebration table that has less than six tablespoons of sweetener or sugar to create one mouth-watering raspberry coconut cream cake.

Another popular option for lowest-sugar holiday dessert recipes is to make dark chocolate bark, but with a few new twists. For example, in 2016, Lemon and Basil recommends adding nuts and toasted quinoa to dark chocolate bark. Other additions include salt, ground cardamom, cloves, ginger, and cinnamon.

Finally, for a taste of holiday dessert recipes tradition without the added carbs, oatmeal baked in apples instead of pie is low-glycemic if steel-cut oats are used. How Sweet Eats recommends adding a hint of butter, maple syrup, and toasted hazelnuts to the hollowed apples.

[Feature Image by Luis Ascui/Stringer/Getty Images]