Watch Cricket Highlights: Bangladesh Premier League Final — Dhaka Dynamites Vs. Rajshahi Kings For 2016 BPL Title

The 2016 Bangladesh Premier League T20 cricket tournament is over and Dhaka Dynamites are BPL champions for the third time in four editions of the colorful franchise league. Led by a crisp 45 off of just 31 deliveries from West Indies opener Evin Lewis and another 36 off of 33 by Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, Dhaka — who finished the tournament on top of the table — easily blew past Darren Sammy’s Rajshahi Kings by 56 runs on Friday in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Watch highlights of the fourth BPL final in the video below.

Dhaka won the 2012 and 2013 BPL titles when the franchise was still called the Dhaka Gladiators. After the second edition of the high-glamor cricket competition, the league took a yearlong hiatus and the Gladiators were dissolved. But in the 2015 season, the team was reconstituted as the Dynamites, and a year later they are back in the BPL final after finishing the 12-match season on top of the table, winning eight matches against just four losses.

But half of the four-loss total came against Rajshahi Kings, who finished in fourth place at 6-6 and are captained by former West Indies star Darren Sammy.

Sammy was looking for his second T20 tournament championship as a captain in 2016. Sammy also led the West Indies to the T20 World Cup championship earlier this year in India.

“We have won two times against Dhaka. We will have to do it again,” the 32-year-old Saint Lucia native Sammy told the Dhaka Tribune newspaper on Thursday. “Cricket is about how you play in the field. History has nothing to do with it.”

West Indies stars played a crucial role in the 2016 Bangladesh Premier League championship final. In addition to Sammy skippering Rajshahi, Dhaka Dynamites feature with Dwayne Bravo and star all-rounder Andre “Superman” Russell.

Fr Russell, the championship was his sixth T20 championship trophy in the past 12 months. He played on last year’s BPL champion Comilla Victorians; the 2015 Australia Big Bash League Sydney Thunder; Pakistan Super League champs Islamabad United; the World Cup winning West Indies T20 team; and the Jamaica Tallawahs of the Caribbean Premier League.

To watch the Bangladesh Premier League Championship Final — Dhaka Dynamites vs. Rajshahi Kings — T20 cricket match live stream, in addition to the above videos, fans in the United States can go to ESPN3, the online-only channel in the ESPN network, which will carry the games live in the United States at this link. The ESPN3 streaming channel is free to subscribers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs, as well. For a full list, check this link.

Viewers in India who want to watch a live stream of the BPL title showdown can visit SonyLIV at this link, with registration required, or use the SonyLIV app to watch the Bangladesh Premier League championship final on mobile devices.

Fans in the Middle East and North Africa can also watch the Dhaka Dynamites vs. Rajshahi Kings final match. The Dubai-based Orbit Showtime Network, OSN, broadcasts to the Middle East and North Africa with a free live stream available without login credentials by clicking on this link. But the OSN stream is not available outside of the Middle East and North Africa regions.

[Featured Image by Morne de Klerk/Getty Images]